MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nes-Ziona, Israel, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV) ("Enlivex" or the "Company"), a quality longevity company powered by a prediction markets treasury, today announced that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) overseeing the Company's randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial evaluating AllocetraTM in patients with primary age-related knee osteoarthritis has completed an interim safety review of data from 85 patients randomized and dosed in the trial. Following review of the data, the DSMB confirmed that the safety profile of AllocetraTM allows the Company to continue enrolling patients in the trial as planned.

“The outcome of this interim review, covering 85 patients randomized and dosed in the trial, appears consistent with the favorable safety profile observed in our Phase I/IIa trial,” said Einat Galamidi, Chief Medical Officer of Enlivex.“We are pleased with the DSMB's decision that the trial will continue as planned and designed, and we remain focused on executing the Phase IIb trial and look forward to reporting topline data.”

About the Phase IIb Trial

The Phase IIb trial (NCT07580716), is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global, multicenter, clinical trial which is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of 3 intra-articular injections of AllocetraTM in patients 64 and older with moderate-to-severe symptomatic primary knee osteoarthritis. The trial is planned to enroll approximately 182 patients from clinical centers in the United States, Denmark and Poland. Key efficacy endpoints include changes from baseline of pain and physical function compared with placebo, measured at three- and six-month periods following treatment. Additional endpoints include changes in quality-of-life measures, functional mobility assessments and one year follow-up.

About Knee Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the most prevalent and disabling diseases worldwide, affecting more than 32 million Americans today and projected to continue to grow substantially, with knee OA (KOA) being the most prevalent form. There are currently no approved disease-modifying therapies; treatment is largely limited to pain relief, intra-articular steroids, or surgery, and the burden increases sharply with age. By age 60, KOA affects roughly 30% of the population, and about half of KOA patients are 60 years of age or older. This demographic is expanding with global aging trends, underscoring the need for new, durable therapies.

About Enlivex

Enlivex is a quality longevity company powered by a prediction markets treasury. The Company is advancing AllocetraTM, an advanced clinical-stage immunotherapy targeting inflammatory conditions associated with aging, with a primary focus on age-related osteoarthritis. In addition to its clinical programs, Enlivex operates a prediction markets treasury strategy built around the Rain Protocol, the leading decentralized prediction markets infrastructure on Arbitrum. This dual strategy combines the development of quality longevity therapeutics with exposure to the emerging prediction markets ecosystem.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "would," "could," "intends," "estimates," "suggests," "target," "has the potential to," "goal," and other words of similar meaning, including statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the Company's digital asset treasury strategy; the assets to be held by the Company; the expected future market, price, trading activity, and liquidity of the RAIN token; the impact of expanded exchange listings and increased token liquidity on market participation and accessibility; the potential effects of digital asset liquidity on the liquidity of the Company's ordinary shares; macroeconomic, political, and regulatory conditions surrounding digital assets; the Company's plans for value creation and strategic positioning; market size and growth opportunities; regulatory conditions; competitive position; technological and market trends; future financial condition and performance; expected clinical trial results; market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments; and the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRATM programs.

Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that results from subgroup analyses and small patient populations, including those described in this press release, may not be replicated in larger trials, including the Company's ongoing Phase IIb trial; the risk that topline data may change following a more comprehensive review of the data; the risk that RMAT designation may not lead to a faster development or regulatory review process and does not increase the likelihood of approval; risks related to the timing, conduct and outcome of clinical trials and regulatory submissions; the risk of failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Company's digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political, and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price, trading volume, and liquidity of RAIN and other cryptocurrencies; risks associated with digital asset exchange listings, trading venues, and market infrastructure; the risk that the price and liquidity of the Company's ordinary shares may be correlated with the price or liquidity of the digital assets it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company operates; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory, and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes; and those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, except as required by applicable law.

Enlivex contact

Shachar Shlosberger

CFO

Enlivex Ltd.

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