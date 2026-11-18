MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, CO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the“Company”), a U.S. leader in Vision AI, building unified biometric, video analytics, and digital evidence solutions, today announced that it ranked number 326 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. Marking ROC's first appearance on the list, the recognition follows approximately 191% revenue growth from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2025, the period used to determine this year's rankings.

“ROC's growth reflects increasing demand for advanced Vision AI solutions across government and commercial markets,” said ROC CEO B. Scott Swann.“We're helping customers establish identity, turn video into intelligence, and manage digital evidence, so they can make more informed decisions and strengthen security. Our focus remains on advancing American-built technology and bringing these capabilities to more customers across the markets we serve.”

ROC's technology supports identity verification, fraud prevention, access control, threat detection, and complex investigations for government agencies, law enforcement and financial institutions. Its unified platform combines face, fingerprint, and iris recognition with automated biometric identification systems (ABIS), video analytics, and digital evidence management. ROC's technology has also demonstrated strong performance in independent evaluations conducted by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors.”

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).









2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and digital evidence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.Va. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 9,000 US-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients, and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex business challenges and drive long-term progress. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 180 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's nearly 500,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident,” and similar statements and expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical fact. Therefore, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements as actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. ROC may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: (i) ROC's goals and strategies, (ii) ROC's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations, (iii) ROC's ability to sustain its revenue growth, and the risk that historical growth rates, including those reflected in third-party rankings such as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, may not be indicative of future results; (iv) ROC's dependence on contracts with U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies, and the timing, availability, and amount of government appropriations and procurement activity; (v) changes in laws, regulations, and industry standards governing biometric information, artificial intelligence, privacy, and data protection in the United States and other jurisdictions (vi) ROC's ability to comply with the laws, regulations, and industry standards that apply to its products and services, including those governing artificial intelligence, biometric information, privacy, data protection, and consumer protection in the United States and other jurisdictions; the cost and operational burden of that compliance; and the risk that regulators, enforcement authorities, customers, or private litigants may assert that ROC or its customers have not complied with those requirements, or that ROC's statements about the accuracy, fairness, or privacy protections of its technology are inaccurate or unsubstantiated, which assertions could result in investigations, enforcement actions, litigation, fines, penalties, required changes to ROC's products or business practices, reputational harm, or reduced demand for ROC's products; (vii) competition, including the possibility that future NIST evaluations or other benchmarks may not reflect the same relative performance of ROC's technology; and (viii) ROC's ability to successfully commercialize its SaaS offerings and generate recurring revenue. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ROC's filings with the SEC, including under the heading“Risk Factors” in ROC's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All information provided in this press release is provided, and the forward-looking statements included herein are made, solely as of the date of this press release, and ROC does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

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2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500