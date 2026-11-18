MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attributes 1,906% Revenue Growth to Growing Demand for Personal Data Removal Technology That Finds More, Removes More, and Proves It

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery today announced that it ranked number 47 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. Optery grew 1,906% during 2022 to 2025.









Optery's CEO and founder, Lawrence Gentilello, credits growing demand for effective personal data removal and the company's investment in proprietary discovery and removal technology with its 1,906% revenue growth.

“Exposed personal data gives attackers the information they need to target people with social engineering, fraud, and physical threats,” said Gentilello.“Our growth reflects the need to address that exposure, both for individuals and across workforces. We built Optery to find more exposed information, remove it more comprehensively, and give customers evidence that the work is being done. This recognition from Deloitte is an honor and a reflection of the trust our customers place in our team and technology.”

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”

Optery's growth comes as exposed personal data has become a core security concern for consumers and organizations. The company is unique among personal data removal solutions, combining patented search technology, sophisticated opt-out automation, and expert Privacy Agents to find and remove more exposed data broker profiles per person than other services. It is also the only service that provides before-and-after screenshots at scale to prove its effectiveness. Optery supports automated removals from 625+ sites and more than 940 sites through Custom Removals.

Optery for Business serves enterprises by removing personal information from the internet for their employees and executives, and offers an API that enables other companies to embed data broker scanning and removal technology into their own applications. Enterprise capabilities include real-time reporting, an API, MCP, and webhooks, and Optery is SOC 2 Type II attested.

CNET named Optery its 2026 Editors' Choice and Best Overall Data Removal Service; Optery was the #1 most effective personal data removal service tested at the conclusion of a 4-month study by Consumer Reports, and PCMag has named Optery an Editors' Choice for personal data removal for five consecutive years.

The Deloitte recognition follows Optery's No. 177 placement on the 2026 Inc. 5000, including No. 2 in the Security category.

Optery's technology and growth have been widely recognized across the technology and cybersecurity industries. Business Insider named Optery one of the 30 early-stage startups in 2025 most likely to become tech's next unicorns.

Optery has received numerous industry awards, including:



PCMag Editors' Choice for personal data removal (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026)

CNET Editors' Choice and Best Overall Data Removal Service (2026)

Cyber Defense Magazine Top InfoSec Innovators Award for Transformational Anti-Phishing (2026)

Cyber Defense Magazine Market Disruptor Award in Digital Risk Protection (2026)

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Human Risk Management, Anti-Phishing, Attack Surface Management (2026)

Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Social Engineering Best of Category (2026)

SiliconANGLE TechForward Award in the Digital Risk Protection Platform Category (2026)

Evan Kirstel's We Love Tech Award for Security/Cybersecurity, 2026

Cyber Defense Magazine Most Innovative Anti-Phishing Award (2025)

Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Privacy Enhancing Technologies (2025 and 2026)

Cyber Defense Magazine Best Service for Attack Surface Management (2025)

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Employee Privacy Protection, Attack Surface Management, and Digital Footprint Management (2024 and 2025)

Cyber Defense Magazine Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Attack Surface Management (2024)

Intellyx Digital Innovator Award, 2024 Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech award for security and privacy (2023)



Overall, the 2026 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 97% to 66,330% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,134%.

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US50,000,andcurrent-year(fiscalyear2025)operatingrevenuesofatleastUS5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer security teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email, and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service provides users with a proactive defense against escalating PII-based threats such as phishing and other social engineering attacks, credential compromise, identity fraud, doxing, and harassment. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security attestation, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Over one million people and more than 1,000 businesses use Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet. For more information, visit .

About Deloitte

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Optery Media Inquiries:

Sara Trammell

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at