MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With locations from Bothell to Tumwater, the company is urging homeowners to watch for the warning signs of a failing spring or cable before the first freezing nights

Seattle, Washington, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Century Garage Door Repair Service now operates seven locations in Western Washington, in Seattle, Tacoma, Puyallup, Issaquah, Graham, Bothell and Tumwater, following the opening of its seventh location in August 2026. Together, the locations cover the Puget Sound corridor from Bothell, Kenmore and Mill Creek in the north to Tumwater and Lacey in the south, including the Eastside around Issaquah and Sammamish and the Pierce County communities around Tacoma, Puyallup and Graham.

The news comes as Western Washington heads into the colder months. The region's wet season runs from fall into spring, and the first freezing nights usually arrive between November and January, when garage door springs and cables that have been wearing out all year are most likely to fail.

“Most of the broken springs we see in Washington give out on the first cold mornings of the season, and when we look at them, the rust and wear were there for months,” said Eyal Markovich, CEO of Century Garage Door Repair Service.“With seven locations between Bothell and Tumwater, our technicians work in the same communities as the people who call us.”

Seven Locations Across Western Washington

Each location serves its own city and the communities nearby:

The Seattle location covers Seattle along with Burien, Tukwila and White Center.

The Tacoma location covers Tacoma along with University Place, Lakewood and Fircrest.

The Puyallup location covers Puyallup along with South Hill, Edgewood and Sumner.

The Issaquah location covers Issaquah along with Sammamish, Newcastle and Snoqualmie.

The Graham location covers Graham along with Spanaway, Frederickson and Elk Plain.

The Bothell location covers Bothell along with Kenmore, Mill Creek and Woodinville.

The Tumwater location covers Tumwater along with Lacey.

Technicians at each location repair springs, cables, rollers, hinges and drums, service and install openers from LiftMaster, Chamberlain, Genie and other major brands, and replace damaged panels or complete doors. Emergency service runs 24/7 for doors stuck open or shut.

Winter Warning Signs for Washington Homeowners

A season of steady moisture rusts springs and lift cables, and a spring that has been wearing out all year is most likely to break the first time the temperature drops below freezing overnight. The repairs that tend to pile up in winter include torsion springs that snap on a cold morning, lift cables that fray or rust through, doors that slip off their tracks, openers that strain or reverse before the door closes, and worn bottom seals that let rain run into the garage.

The signs usually show up first: grinding or squeaking as the door moves, a door that rises unevenly or sags on one side, a visible gap in the spring above the door, frayed cable strands near the bottom brackets, or an opener that stops and reverses. Late fall is when homeowners can still catch those signs before the door fails with a car stuck inside.

Why Springs and Cables Should Be Left to a Technician

Because garage door springs and cables are under tension, the company advises homeowners who notice any of these signs to have the door checked by a technician rather than attempt the repair themselves.

“If your door is grinding, sagging on one side or reversing before it closes, have it checked now. Springs and cables hold a lot of tension, and they are not a do-it-yourself job,” Markovich added.

About Century Garage Door Repair Service

Century Garage Door Repair Service is a nationwide garage door repair, installation and service company headquartered in Miami, Florida, operating 24/7 across 26 states and Washington, D.C. The company pairs locally based technicians with standardized training and operating procedures to serve residential and commercial customers in every market. More information is available at .

Century Garage Door Repair Service locations in Washington:

Seattle

241 S Lander St Ste 114, Seattle, WA 98134

(425) 484-4938

Tacoma

3608 S 74th St Suite M13, Tacoma, WA 98409

(253) 322-1878

Puyallup

14706 Meridian E Ste 70B, Puyallup, WA 98375

(253) 322-1892

Issaquah

22525 SE 64th Pl Suite E6, Issaquah, WA 98027

(425) 657-5936

Graham

21715 103rd Ave Ct E Ste 503, Graham, WA 98338

(253) 322-1865

Bothell

22011 30th Dr SE Suite 903, Bothell, WA 98021

(425) 365-0095

Tumwater

2621 RW Johnson Boulevard SW A-102, Tumwater, WA 98512

(360) 542-4876

Where are Century Garage Door Repair Service's Washington locations?

Century Garage Door Repair Service operates seven locations in Western Washington: Seattle, Tacoma, Puyallup, Issaquah, Graham, Bothell and Tumwater. Together they cover the Puget Sound corridor from Bothell, Kenmore and Mill Creek in the north to Tumwater and Lacey in the south.

What warning signs does Century Garage Door Repair Service advise Washington homeowners to watch for?

Grinding or squeaking as the door moves, a door that rises unevenly or sags on one side, a visible gap in the spring above the door, frayed cable strands near the bottom brackets, or an opener that stops and reverses.

Why does Century Garage Door Repair Service advise against do-it-yourself spring and cable repairs?

Springs and cables hold a lot of tension, so the company advises homeowners to have them checked by a technician rather than attempt the work themselves.

What services do Century Garage Door Repair Service technicians provide in Washington?

Technicians repair springs, cables, rollers, hinges and drums, service and install openers from LiftMaster, Chamberlain, Genie and other major brands, and replace damaged panels or complete doors. Emergency service runs 24/7 for doors stuck open or shut.

Media Contact

Company: Century Garage Door Repair Service

Contact: Eyal Markovich, CEO

Phone: 833-435-4540

Email:...

Website: /

CONTACT: Company: Century Garage Door Repair Service Contact: Eyal Markovich, CEO Phone: 833-435-4540 Email:... Website: /