MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XIAMEN, China, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lichen International Limited (Nasdaq:

The Reverse Split affects all issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares. In addition, the Reverse Split reduces the number of Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise of share options or warrants outstanding immediately prior to the Reverse Split, with a proportionate adjustment to the per share exercise price. The par value of the Ordinary Shares will increase from US$0.008 to US$0.80 per share after the Reverse Split. Following the Reverse Split, the Company's authorized share capital will remain US$200,000,000, divided into 200,000,000 Class A ordinary shares (the“Class A Ordinary Shares”) and 50,000,000 Class B ordinary shares (the“Class B Ordinary Shares”) of a par value of US$0.80 each. This Reverse Split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares from approximately 63,806,825 to approximately 638,069, and the number of issued and outstanding Class B Ordinary Shares from approximately 110,000 to approximately 1,100, in each case subject to adjustment for rounding of fractional shares. The Reverse Split affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares. No fractional shares will be issued; instead, shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share will have their entitlement rounded up to the nearest whole share.

Registered shareholders holding pre-split shares of the Company's Ordinary Shares are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares. Shareholders owning shares via a broker, bank, trust or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the Reverse Split, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Split.

About Lichen International Limited

Lichen International Limited focuses on providing (i) financial and taxation solution services; (ii) education support services; (iii) software and maintenance services and (iv) Pre-IPO advisory services in the PRC under our“Lichen” brand. In recognition of the Company's expertise and experience in the financial and taxation solution services industry for over 20 years, the Company has built up its reputation as a dedicated financial and taxation solution services provider of professional and high-quality services in China. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Tian SunPhone: +86-592-5586999Email: