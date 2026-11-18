MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Single dose of STX-1150 prototype lowered LDL-C by >50% for at least two years in non-human primates without permanent DNA modification, supporting the potential for ultra-long-acting cholesterol control with reduced treatment burden; repeat dosing in NHPs enabled further LDL-C lowering while maintaining tolerability

STX-1200 surrogate achieved >95% Lp(a) reduction in non-human primates, without detectable off-target editing in primary human hepatocytes, reinforcing the potential for a potent and precise one-time Lp(a)-lowering therapy designed to recapitulate genetic protection of low Lp(a)

Results reinforce Scribe's approach to addressing a critical unmet need in cardiovascular care: ultra-long-acting therapies designed to sustainably and substantially lower atherogenic lipoproteins and empower patients to prevent disease before it develops

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scribe Therapeutics Inc. ("Scribe Therapeutics" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: SCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering purpose-built in vivo CRISPR technologies designed to extend healthy lifespan through disease prevention and durable therapeutic intervention, reported updated preclinical data from its STX-1150 and STX-1200 programs at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026. The findings bolster Scribe's strategy to develop ultra-long-acting genetic medicines targeting key lipid drivers of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD).

Cardiovascular risk accumulates over decades of exposure to elevated atherogenic lipids, making early and sustained lipid lowering critical. The efficacy of existing LDL-C-lowering therapies depends on lifelong treatment persistence, but 50 to 70% of patients discontinue certain therapies within one year. Meanwhile, about one in five people have genetically elevated Lp(a), an independent and causal ASCVD risk factor with no approved therapies. Scribe's STX-1150 and STX-1200 programs aim to address these challenges by translating the protective effects of naturally occurring human genetic variants into durable genetic medicines.

“We believe that a majority of heart attacks could be prevented if patients and providers were able to proactively, easily, and sustainably reduce lipids that drive ASCVD,” said Benjamin L. Oakes, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Scribe Therapeutics.“Our AHA data reinforce the potential for purpose-built CRISPR medicines to transform chronic cholesterol management and bring us closer to our vision of making the protective benefits of human genetics accessible to millions of patients.”

STX-1150: Epigenetic silencer sustains >50% LDL-C lowering for at least two years after a single therapeutically relevant dose

STX-1150 is Scribe's lead investigational CRISPR-based epigenetic silencing therapy, currently being evaluated in a first-in-human trial in adults with elevated LDL-C and increased cardiovascular risk. Utilizing Scribe's proprietary Epigenetic Long-term X-Repressor (ELXR) technology, STX-1150 is designed to recapitulate the cardioprotective biology of individuals with naturally occurring PCSK9 loss-of-function variants by durably repressing PCSK9 transcription without cutting or permanently altering DNA.

In a late-breaking presentation at AHA, Scribe reported that:



A single administration of a STX-1150 prototype achieved up to 68% LDL-C reductions in non-human primates (NHPs), with >50% lowering sustained for two years at a therapeutically relevant dose.

No off-target changes were detected and a GLP toxicology study identified no test-article-related adverse findings.

STX-1150 showed ≥2 to 5-fold greater potency in human translational models compared to NHPs, supporting the potential for effective translation. In an additional NHP study, re-dosing of STX-1150 enabled progressively greater LDL-C lowering while maintaining tolerability.

The findings demonstrate the potential for years of sustained LDL-C lowering from a single treatment with substantially reduced dosing burden compared with current therapies, while supporting the potential for repeat dosing. As previously announced, Scribe anticipates reporting initial clinical data from the single ascending dose portion of its Phase 1 trial of STX-1150 in the first half of 2027.

STX-1200: Gene editor achieves saturating liver editing and >95% Lp(a) reduction in non-human primates with a single administration

STX-1200 is an investigational CRISPR-CasX gene editing therapy designed to inactivate the LPA gene in hepatocytes through a single administration to durably lower circulating Lp(a). By reducing production of apolipoprotein(a) [Apo(a)], a key component of Lp(a), STX-1200 aims to recapitulate the protective biology of naturally occurring LPA-lowering variants.

At AHA 2026, Scribe presented preclinical data demonstrating:



A single administration of a STX-1200 surrogate achieved >80% hepatic LPA editing, associated with >95% reduction in circulating plasma Apo(a) at 10 weeks post-dose.

A STX-1200 prototype achieved >95% serum Apo(a) reduction from a single low dose (<0.5 mg/kg) in a pharmacologically relevant transgenic LPA mouse model. No detectable off-target editing was observed across >125 nominated sites in primary human hepatocytes (PHHs), even at supersaturating doses.



Taken together, the data support the potential for potent and precise Lp(a) lowering from a one-time treatment that aims to recapitulate the genetic protection of LPA-lowering variants. Continued development of STX-1200 is supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM).

About Scribe Therapeutics Inc.

Scribe Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engineering CRISPR-based technologies into purpose-built in vivo genetic medicines designed to become standard of care treatments for patients suffering from highly prevalent diseases, starting with cardiometabolic disease. Leveraging its CRISPR by DesignTM approach and nature's blueprint for improved cardiovascular health, Scribe's initial programs focus on addressing the key drivers of ASCVD such as elevated LDL-C, lipoprotein(a), and triglycerides. The Company's lead candidate, STX-1150, is a novel liver-targeted therapy designed to epigenetically silence the PCSK9 gene and reduce LDL-C levels without inducing permanent DNA changes. To broaden and accelerate the impact of its engineered CRISPR technologies for patients, Scribe has formed strategic collaborations with world-leading pharmaceutical companies including Sanofi and Eli Lilly. Co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and backed by leading life sciences investors, Scribe is advancing scalable, transformative, and preventative genetic medicines with the goal of improving outcomes and democratizing access to the protective effects of beneficial human genetics. To learn more, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding Scribe's strategy, business plans and objectives; the therapeutic potential, safety, efficacy, durability, scalability and clinical or commercial prospects of Scribe's product candidates and technologies; the design, initiation, enrollment, conduct, timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of clinical data and other anticipated milestones; the advancement of STX-1150, STX-1200, and other programs; the potential for translation of STX-1150's preclinical potency findings to humans and the potential for repeat dosing; and the expected use and benefits of CIRM funding are forward-looking statements. The words“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“design,”“estimate,”“expect,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk that results of preclinical studies may not be predictive of results in clinical trials; the risk that the durability, potency and tolerability observed in preclinical models may not translate to humans; the risk that Scribe's product candidates may cause undesirable side effects; and those described under the heading“Risk Factors” in Scribe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on November 12, 2026, and future reports that Scribe may file with the SEC. Except as required by law, Scribe undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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