MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUANZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inlif Limited (Nasdaq: INLF) (the“Company”) today announced a significant milestone in its industrial robotics business, as its next-generation six-axis industrial robot products have successfully entered the market and received positive feedback from customers and industry partners. As of the date of this announcement, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Ewatt Robot Equipment Co. Ltd. (“Ewatt”) has entered into purchase and sales agreements with 10 industry partners, with an expected aggregate contractual value exceeding US$10 million.

Ewatt has received partial advance payments under these agreements, with product deliveries expected to commence in January 2027 and continue in accordance with the agreed delivery schedules. The market launch of the Company's complete six-axis industrial robot systems marks an important expansion of its existing business portfolio, adding general-purpose six-axis industrial robot hardware to its product lineup. This further strengthens the Company's intelligent manufacturing equipment portfolio and expands its capabilities to serve automated production lines and flexible industrial manufacturing applications, reinforcing its competitive position in the industrial robotics sector.

“The next-generation six-axis industrial robot represents an important strategic investment in the Company's industrial automation business. The successful execution of these bulk purchase and sales agreements will demonstrate market recognition of our product performance and solution competitiveness,” said Rongjun Xu, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.“The simultaneous signing of agreements with ten industry partners reflects their confidence in our product strategy and development roadmap. We will steadily advance production scheduling, manufacturing, testing and delivery, while leveraging this commercialization milestone to further expand our customer ecosystem, capture additional opportunities in the industrial automation market and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

The Company's newly signed industry partners span multiple downstream sectors, including industrial automation integration and equipment manufacturing. The Company will organize production, testing and deliveries in accordance with the milestones stipulated in the respective agreements, continuously monitor order fulfillment progress and disclose material developments to the market in a timely manner in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws and regulatory requirements.

About INLIF LIMITED

INLIF is a holding company and an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability. Through its operating entity in the People's Republic of China, Ewatt Robot Equipment Co. Ltd., established in September 2016, INLIF is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. It is also a provider of installation services and warranty services for manipulator arms, and accessories and raw materials for manipulator arms. The Company produces an extensive portfolio of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms, including transverse single and double-axis manipulator arms, transverse and longitudinal multi-axis manipulator arms, and large bullhead multi-axis manipulator arms, all developed by itself. It has also built experience in industrial automation solutions, including in the new energy sector, as well as intelligent robotics in recent years. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to multiple uncertainties, including market demand, supply chain, production and delivery, customer fulfillment, industry competition, and other factors. Actual delivery, timing of revenue recognition, and the ultimate scale of revenue may differ from current expectations. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe-harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those statements using words such as "believe," "expect," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "forecast," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "approximate," "aim," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "could" or "should," and words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operations, financial performance, events or conditions. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other materials released to the public. These statements are based on management's assumptions, judgments and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. The Company cautions investors that a number of important risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at Therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

INLIF LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

Email: ...



