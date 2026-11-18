MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) (“ZJK” or the“Company”), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies, today announced that it delivered its first batch of engineering samples of structural and liquid-cooling to members of the eXtra-dense Pluggable Optics (“XPO”) Multi-Source Agreement (“MSA”) in late October 2026. The samples are now undergoing joint compatibility and high-density liquid-cooled optical interoperability validation across the XPO MSA ecosystem.

The delivered samples-comprising precision-stamped housings, fasteners, rivets, and Mini QD quick-disconnect liquid-cooling interconnects-met the mechanical and liquid-cooling interface criteria assessed in ZJK's in-house engineering tests. In developing these components, ZJK has focused on four challenges for high-density interconnect:

1. Compact Form Factor & Latching: Precision compatibility with the XPO footprint and latching insertion/extraction mechanisms for reliable positioning, locking, and serviceability within compact modules;

2. Mini QD Liquid-Cooling Integration: Integration of Mini QD quick-disconnect structures with XPO housings to support consistent liquid-cooling assembly and streamlined maintenance;

3. Cross-Vendor Interchangeability: Tight tolerance control on precision-stamped parts to support mechanical interchangeability across multi-vendor host platforms; and

4. Liquid-Cooled Structural Integrity: Validation of fastener and riveted-joint stability under liquid-cooled operating conditions.

ZJK management commented,“Building on our recent milestone of joining the XPO MSA, this initial sample delivery marks further progress in ZJK's development of precision components for next-generation liquid-cooled, high-speed AI interconnects. We plan to work with participating companies on compatibility testing and refine our designs as specifications evolve. The results will help inform any subsequent commercial evaluation.”

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace and other smart technologies. With over 15 years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, a stable and diversified customer base, and comprehensive quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These statements include the outcome of compatibility and interoperability testing, the expected benefits of the Company's XPO MSA membership, its plans for engineering collaboration and product development, and potential customer, market and revenue opportunities. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Relevant risks and uncertainties include changes in industry specifications and adoption, the Company's ability to develop XPO-compatible components, satisfy customer qualification requirements and secure customer orders, and whether its participation results in commercial opportunities. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“likely to,”“propose” or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

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