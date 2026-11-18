MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (OTCQX: DBHL ) (“Deep Isolation” or the“Company”), a leading innovator in nuclear waste disposal technology, today announced that its common stock has commenced trading on the OTCQX Best Market, the highest level market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. Deep Isolation's shares continue to trade under the existing ticker symbol“DBHL”.

The Company believes the transition from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCQX Best Market may provide Deep Isolation's existing and prospective investors with greater market accessibility and visibility. OTCQX is designed for established, investor-focused companies that meet certain financial, corporate governance and disclosure standards.

According to OTC Markets Group, as the highest level of its network, OTCQX is intended to promote transparency by providing investors with access to publicly available company information, trading data and market disclosures.

“Our transition to OTCQX reflects our commitment to providing shareholders with access to a transparent and accessible trading market,” said Joseph Nelson, Chief Financial Officer at Deep Isolation.“We believe this transition offers additional opportunities for existing and prospective investors to engage with Deep Isolation as we continue advancing the commercialization of our nuclear waste disposal technologies.”

Investors can access trading information and Company disclosures through OTC Markets Group at .

About Deep Isolation

Deep Isolation (OTCQX: DBHL ) is the first company to undertake development of technologies for nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes. Deep Isolation's solution is designed to offer a unique approach to help countries identify, plan for and complete the necessary steps to dispose of their nuclear waste inventories. With over 100 patents issued to date, Deep Isolation's technology is designed to leverage proven drilling practices to allow safe isolation of waste deep underground in horizontal, vertical, or slanted borehole repositories. Deep Isolation's Universal Canister System is engineered to support integrated management of spent fuel and high-level radioactive waste from legacy and advanced reactors across storage, transportation, and eventual disposal. In January 2026, Deep Isolation launched a full-scale, at-depth deep borehole Commercialization Pilot for its solution at Cameron, Texas, in collaboration with the Deep Borehole Demonstration Center, Halliburton (NYSE: HAL), Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), NAC International (TYO: 7004), and Occlusion Nuclear Solutions.

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About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Its OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Its model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, objectives and expectations for our business, the future growth of our business and the nuclear energy and nuclear waste disposal industries as a whole, and future benefits expected to arise from our strategic partnerships. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of words and phrases or statements such as“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“will,”“could,”“project,”“target,”“potential,”“continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's belief and assumptions, including current expectations and projections about future events and trends, and on information currently available to management.

Forward-looking statements in this or any other news release are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions are subject to a number of factors, including, among others: the failure of a market to develop for our deep borehole disposal solutions as quickly as we expect or at all; a failure of demand for our solution to develop sufficiently; regulatory and legal developments, including issues relating to obtaining regulatory approvals or permissions on the timelines we expect or at all; our lack of profitability; delays or failure in our initiative to complete a full-scale, at-depth demonstration of our Universal Canister System and our deep borehole solution; our failure to enter into contracts with customers or, once we do enter into contracts, to continue such contractual relationships or to receive new contract awards; our dependency on governmental contracts and awards; our failure to manage our growth effectively or to execute our business plan; a failure to sustain and expand relationships with governmental entities and strategic partners; failure in the assumptions or analyses we have used in supporting forecasts or plans; our inability to commercialize our products at scale; the development or deployment of other technologies or solutions supplanting or competing with our technologies; challenges to our intellectual property; failures to protect, maintain, enforce, and enhance our intellectual property, and claims by others of intellectual property infringement; political and public perceptions of nuclear energy, including perceptions as to accidents or other high-profile events involving nuclear power facilities or radioactive materials; our liquidity and ability to raise capital; risks relating to the trading market for our common stock, including limited liquidity and volatility; our ability to maintain the qualifications for quotation on the OTCQX; any inability to control operating and project costs and project delays or other project-related problems; security (including cybersecurity) breaches or disruptions; geopolitical, macroeconomic, domestic events or crises, including supply chain disruptions and other risks and uncertainties outside of our control; weather and effects of climate change; and litigation or legal proceedings that may be brought against us.

The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of all the factors that may cause any forward-looking statements to prove inaccurate or our actual results to differ materially from our expectations and forecasts. Moreover, we operate in a highly regulated environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law.

Additional information concerning the factors above and other factors can be found in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the sections titled“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, our Form S-1, originally filed August 18, 2025 and subsequently amended, our Proxy Statement for our 2026 Annual Meeting as filed on April 29, 2026, and in filings with the SEC that will be made in the future. The Company's SEC filings are available free of charge at or upon written request to Deep Isolation Nuclear at....