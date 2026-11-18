MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio and NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) ("Core Molding," "Core" or the "Company") and Battle Motors today announced their collaboration on the development of an innovative composite refuse vehicle body and tailgate system for the commercial truck market.

The development program brings together Battle Motors' experience in purpose-built vocational and refuse vehicles with Core Molding Technologies' expertise in large and ultra-large structurally engineered composite solutions.

Battle Motors and Core have collaborated to produce innovative prototype composite body and tailgate components which demonstrate the use of engineered composites in an application traditionally manufactured from steel. The development effort focuses on confirming the manufacturability and performance of a large-scale composite solution for refuse applications for the truck market.

Core's internal program work supports this formulation: two prototype sets have been delivered, and the concept is intended to replace a traditional steel body/tailgate configuration.

"This is exactly the type of opportunity where Core's engineering, material, and large-part manufacturing capabilities can create meaningful value," said Eric Palomaki, President and Chief Executive Officer of Core Molding Technologies. "For decades, we have helped customers convert products traditionally manufactured from steel, wood and other materials to engineered composite solutions. Our collaboration with Battle Motors represents an exciting opportunity to bring that proven expertise to an entirely new, large-scale application in the refuse truck market."

Core's public positioning consistently emphasizes large and ultra-large structural products, multiple thermoset and thermoplastic processes, design-for-manufacturing, tooling, molding, finishing and assembly.

Battle COO, Cody Boggs said,“Battle Motors is constantly evaluating technologies that can improve the performance, durability and lifecycle value of our vehicles. Core brought a different approach to this challenge and moved quickly from concept to prototype. The cost savings and additional payload are big wins for customers. We look forward to continuing the development and validation work together."

Core developed a one-piece RTM concept capable of meeting the performance specifications and durability requirements our industry demands. The team moved from concept to a prototype and is currently moving to vehicle system validation.

The companies are continuing engineering and validation activities as they evaluate the path toward serial production in 2027.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company's operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (“SMC”), resin transfer molding (“RTM”), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (“DCPD”), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (“DLFT”) and structural foam and structural web injection molding (“SIM”). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies' products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies' operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

About Battle Motors

Battle Motors is a leading OEM of heavy-duty trucks in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Battle offers customers, chassis, cutting edge software and now bodies to deliver a complete machine for the refuse industry.

Company Contact:

Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Alex Panda

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

...

Investor Relations:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin or Steven Hooser

214-616-2207