MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North America hub strengthens presence, increases support, and positions ESET for growth in the AI era

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announces it is expanding its U.S. operations through opening a new office in Boston, Massachusetts. Complementing the long-established San Diego office, the new East Coast office will primarily service enterprise customers with tailored ESET Private solutions, as well as standard channel and SMB cybersecurity offerings, as part of ESET's ongoing global market expansion.

“The rise of AI-powered threats and AI usage in the workplace is placing customers of all sizes and their channel partners under pressure – including new regulatory, compliance and innovation demands,” said Richard Marko, CEO of ESET.“This new location recognizes ESET's long term commitment to the region – while positioning us in the middle of Boston's thriving technology scene. Remaining close to our customers and channel partners is a strategic necessity in the AI era, and this East Coast presence will enable us to support local customers with a full portfolio of managed solutions that combat a new wave of AI threats.”

Since 1999, ESET has grown its North America presence from its San Diego headquarters – where the company maintains a rich network of local engagement and cybersecurity awareness with San Diego businesses, non-profits, schools and community groups. The new Boston office will not only increase ESET's proximity to East Coast partners and customers but will also allow it to take advantage of New England's active tech and AI innovation communities, and to attract local talent coming out of the city's renowned higher-education institutions.

“With this new office, it's important that we build a space where employees can provide day-to-day support for their customers, engage in Boston's technology communities, and thrive,” said Ryan Grant, Country Manager, U.S. and Canada, at ESET North America.“As we look to bridge the AI security gap for companies of all sizes, ESET will be well-positioned to collaborate with our local channel partners, business customers and community partners to convene and tackle tomorrow's greatest cybersecurity threats and solutions.”

The new Boston office will join the roster of new ESET offices opened in the last year, including Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands and India.

“We're growing our global presence to match the demand we're experiencing,” added Marko.“Boston is a great fit for us: We protect businesses with cutting-edge technology which is backed by world-class expertise, and we felt that our synergies with Boston's ethos will lead to a strong growth center for ESET in the future.”

To learn more about ESET, visit .

About ESET

ESET protects organizations, critical infrastructure, and individuals, helping them build digital resilience and confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world. With more than 35 years of cybersecurity expertise, over 25 years of AI innovation, and 11 global R&D centers, ESET develops proprietary technologies designed to protect against evolving cyber threats and secure the broader AI ecosystem. Grounded in scientific rigor and taking a preemptive approach to security, ESET delivers effortless protection that remains under expert human oversight. Headquartered in the European Union and privately owned, ESET protects millions of users and more than 500,000 organizations across 178 countries. Committed to responsible AI and customer trust, ESET protects the progress that technology enables. For more information, visit or follow ESET's social media, podcasts, and blogs.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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