MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new, free, 5-minute cognitive test went live online today in connection with a presentation of a further analysis of the data from the 2800-person Advanced Cognitive Training for Independent and Vital Elderly (ACTIVE) Study presented at the international Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference in Boston. The new online test measures brain speed and correlates a user's results to findings from the ACTIVE Study, which made headlines around the globe earlier this year for showing that a small amount of computerized speed-of-processing brain training significantly and substantially reduced the incidence of Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias (ADRD) diagnoses in Medicare records over the 20-year study period. The brain exercise used in the ACTIVE Study and the new online test are available only through the brain exercise platform BrainHQ made by Posit Science.









“We are quite excited by the results of the new analysis being presented today,” said Dr. Henry Mahncke, a leading researcher in brain plasticity and the CEO of Posit Science.“The researchers demonstrated, for the first time, that brain speed is a modifiable risk factor for ADRD. That means not only can you learn about your relative risk from a brain speed test, but as we saw in ACTIVE, the right kind of training could modify that risk. That naturally led to the questions: What is my brain speed? What do the ACTIVE Study results tell me about my risk? And, based on ACTIVE, what could that mean about my ability to reduce my risk through the right kind of brain training?”

The researchers and engineers put together a 5-minute online test to address those questions and decided to release it for free online today to celebrate the advances unveiled from the new analysis. The test produces a short, personalized report of measured speed, risk profile, and how to improve,

“By sifting through the data from the 2800-person 20-year ACTIVE Study and looking at the relationship between cognitive function at the start of the study, and long-term ADRD incidence in Medicare records, the new analysis established the relationship between initial brain speed results and long-term incidence of ADRD diagnoses,” Mahncke observed

Researchers looked at the relationship between cognitive function at the start of the study, and long-term ADRD incidence in Medicare records. They found all three cognitive functions trained by different arms of the study – processing speed, reasoning, and memory – were predictive of ADRD.

Next, researchers showed speed training significantly improved the risk profile of the speed training group. After a small amount of training (fewer than 24 hours spread over 36 months), less than two percent of people remained in the highest risk quintile – and more than three-quarters were now in the fastest, safest quintile. This change explained the breakthrough results seen earlier this year – that speed training showed a significant reduction with 25% fewer ADRD diagnoses. Those in the other training arms (memory and reasoning groups) showed no such improvement in processing speed, nor in ADRD outcomes.

“That means not only is processing speed a risk factor – it's a modifiable risk factor – and people can change their risk status by improving their processing speed,” Mahncke added.“That's an enormous finding for ADRD.”

“Often experts give vague advice about staying mentally active,” Mahncke continued.“Yet, in ACTIVE, the memory and reasoning arms of the study were also 'mentally active' - engaging for the same number of hours in other types of brain training and had ADRD results that were not significantly different than the passive control group.”

“We now know what type of mental activity to recommend, based on a large longitudinal study, Mahncke continued.“And the results enable a new form of precision digital therapy. Instead of giving everyone the same amount of speed training regardless of their individual differences, with this new test, we can monitor speed performance over time and adjust training frequency and length to ensure that everyone pushes their brain speed - this modifiable risk factor for ADRD – to a better, safer place.”

BrainHQ has shown benefits in more than 300 studies. Such benefits include gains in cognition (attention, speed, memory, decision-making), in quality of life (depressive symptoms, confidence and control, health-related quality of life), and in real-world activities (health outcomes, balance, driving, workplace activities). BrainHQ also has been shown to improve the health of the brain as an organ, including faster neural processing, increased hippocampal activation, neuromodulator upregulation, improvements in white matter integrity, enhanced functional connectivity, and protective maintenance of the default mode network. BrainHQ is used by leading health plans, leading medical centers, clinics, and communities, and by elite athletes, the military, and other organizations focused on peak performance. Consumers can try a BrainHQ exercise for free daily at brainhq.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact:...