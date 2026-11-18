

Initial 90-day pilot introduces Rocket Doctor physician-led digital healthcare services across 25 participating pharmacy locations nationwide.

Initiative seamlessly integrates physical community pharmacy presence with Rocket Doctor's advanced digital health platform to deliver accessible, comprehensive medical care. Select locations will feature connected smart diagnostic devices and live clinical support to enhance virtual patient consultations.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939 ) (“Rocket Doctor AI” or the“Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc. (“Rocket Doctor”), has launched an initial 90-day pilot program with a leading Canadian pharmacy chain to expand access to physician-led digital care through 25 participating pharmacy locations across Canada, beginning in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

The 90-day pilot program offers pharmacy customers a streamlined pathway to easily connect with Canadian medical professionals via Rocket Doctor's digital health platform. By providing participating pharmacies access to its software, patient care coordinators, and AI technology, Rocket Doctor simplifies patient navigation for comprehensive primary and urgent care services.

“Community pharmacies are among the most accessible anchors of Canada's healthcare system, deeply embedded across even our most rural and remote regions. Partnering with them creates a natural bridge to connect patients with physicians right where they are, when they need care most,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc.“By pairing a nationwide pharmacy network with Rocket Doctor's digital platform, we offer a seamless pathway that supports and elevates community pharmacists, including those operating under an expanded scope who wish to collaborate with physicians in a truly integrated, team-based care model.”

As part of the initiative, Rocket Doctor may also provide select pharmacies with bluetooth-enabled smart medical devices, including digital stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs, digital otoscopes, thermometers and pulse oximeters to support virtual consultations.

The partnership is designed to complement the role of community pharmacies while preserving patient choice and professional judgment. Where prescriptions are appropriate following a consultation with a physician on Rocket Doctor, patients will have the opportunity to have their prescriptions filled through their preferred pharmacy.

Launched in October 2026, the pilot program will initially run for 90 days. Following this period, the pharmacy chain will evaluate participating locations based on key performance metrics, including utilization, engagement, commercial results and other agreed performance criteria, to determine whether to expand the program across potentially hundreds of additional locations for a full one-year term.

This initiative reflects Rocket Doctor's strategy to combine in-person and virtual care by partnering with established healthcare organizations across North America to expand access to physician-led services. Integrating digital health technology with trusted community locations helps patients, particularly in remote and underserved areas, connect with medical professionals. The platform also equips physicians with the tools and infrastructure required for efficient delivery of care, including ordering labs and imaging, writing specialist referrals, and scheduling follow-up appointments to ensure comprehensive, longitudinal care.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc. and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care across more than 800,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices, improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare, making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

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FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

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Dr. Bill Cherniak, Co-Founder & CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

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Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding statements regarding the expected benefits of the partnership with a Canadian pharmacy chain; the anticipated duration, operation and evaluation of the initial 90-day pilot program; the potential expansion of the program to additional pharmacy locations; the potential provision of connected smart medical devices to select pharmacies to support virtual consultations; the anticipated improvements in patient access, patient navigation, integration of pharmacy and physician services and delivery of care; the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement partnership with leading Canadian pharmacy chain, the expected benefits of the partnership with leading Canadian pharmacy chain, the 90-day pilot program, the potential expansion to additional pharmacy locations, the deployment of smart medical devices and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.