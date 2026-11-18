MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brandon Ndife- Drop Pin explores architecture, domestic life, ecology and the ways the built environment shapes communities.

LOUISVILLE, KY, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Speed Art Museu recently unveiled Current Speed: Brandon Ndife-Drop Pin, a new exhibition by acclaimed New York-based sculptor Brandon Ndife, who grew up in Louisville before launching a career that has included exhibitions at Storm King Art Center, Baltimore Museum of Art, Institute of Contemporary Art / Boston, and the New Museum, New York.

On view through February 21, 2027, Drop Pin brings Ndife (n-DEE-fay) back to the city that helped shape him for an exhibition examining the relationship between public space and private life and how decisions about architecture, infrastructure and investment reverberate inside communities and homes.



The exhibition is presented through the Sam Gilliam Visiting Artist Program, a major new programmatic initiative of the Speed Art Museum supported by the Sam Gilliam Foundation, and it is part of the museum's Current Speed contemporary art exhibition series.

“Returning to Louisville to make this work has given me an opportunity to look again at a city I know deeply, but from a different point in my life,” said Ndife.“I'm interested in what the built environment tells us about what a city values, what it preserves, what it allows to disappear, and how those decisions enter our private lives.”

Ndife (b.1991) creates dense sculptures, drawings and installations that fuse forms often resembling domestic objects with elements pulled from the natural world. Through hand-building, painting and casting in synthetic resin or polyurethane foam, Ndife creates meticulous replicas that subtly nod to the“readymade” objects that permeate contemporary society.“Alive” with ripening and rot, Ndife's artworks can appear like relics unearthed from a distant past or envoys of a dystopian future.

For Drop Pin, Ndife turns that practice toward Louisville itself. The exhibition brings together reimagined fragments of the built environment and domestic furniture to consider the relationship between municipal infrastructure, ecology and interior space. The works ask what happens when decisions determine which neighborhoods and communities receive resources and what those decisions ultimately mean for the people who live there.

The exhibition grew in part from Ndife's time working in Louisville during July, as a 2026 Gilliam Visiting Artist, when he used a University of Louisville studio in the city's Portland neighborhood. Partnering with the UofL Engineering Lab and the Hite Institute of Art & Design, his return provided an opportunity to consider Louisville through both personal memory and the perspective of an artist who has spent years away from it.

Throughout the resulting sculptures, organic forms emerge through cracks and openings in manufactured objects. Seeds, vines and other forms of natural growth become intertwined with remnants of furniture and architecture, suggesting how life adapts to-and sometimes pushes against-the environments constructed around it.

The exhibition extends themes central to Ndife's practice: domesticity, ecology, decay, the built environment, and the social systems embedded within everyday objects and spaces. Ndife's distinct work is held in museum collections across North America.

“Brandon's practice asks us to look closely at the spaces and objects we often take for granted and to consider the histories, systems and relationships embedded within them,” said Diallo Simon-Ponte, Sam Gilliam Assistant Curator of Artist Programs at the Speed Art Museum.

“His return to Louisville creates an especially meaningful opportunity to connect an artist's evolving practice with the city that helped form him. That kind of exchange between an artist, a place, and the people who live there is at the heart of the Sam Gilliam Visiting Artist Program. It is the type of exchange Sam had with this city throughout his life and what Brandon has been eager to participate in.”

ABOUT THE SAM GILLIAM VISITING ARTIST PROGRAM

Conceived of and presented by the Speed Art Museum, the Sam Gilliam Visiting Artist Program invites two contemporary artists each year to Louisville to foster fellowship and generate dialogue with Kentucky artists and community members. Visiting artists engage with Louisville through public presentations, educational workshops, studio visits, film screenings, lectures and other programs that create new connections between artists, the museum and the community. The program is made possible by the Sam Gilliam Foundation.

ABOUT CURRENT SPEED

Brandon Ndife- Drop Pin is part of Current Speed, a series of contemporary art exhibitions that introduce the Kentuckiana community to new and emerging artists as well as celebrated artists previously underrecognized in the region. The exhibition series was initiated and is organized by Contemporary Art Curator, Tyler Blackwell. Previous iterations have explored the work of Vian Sora, Kathia St. Hilaire, Angel Otero/Leslie Martinez and Sky Hopinka.

About the Speed Art Museum

The Speed Art Museum in Louisville, Ky, is the state's oldest and largest art museum and has served as a vital cultural resource for the Louisville community and the wider region for nearly 100 years. The Speed's ever-growing encyclopedic collection, timely exhibitions and community-driven programming explore contemporary issues and inspire meaningful personal experiences through the transformative power of art, sparking new conversations and creating opportunities for dialogue. Located on the campus of the University of Louisville but operating as an independent nonprofit institution, the Speed provides visitors from around the world with opportunities to engage with art through public and academic programs, screenings at the Speed Cinema, family offerings in the Art Sparks interactive learning gallery, and more. Fulfilling its mission of inviting everyone to celebrate art forever, the Speed is committed to creating a welcoming and accessible space for the community. For more information, visit speedmuseum.org.

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Acclaimed New York-based sculptor Brandon Ndife A close-up image of "Brandon Ndife-Drop Pin," the Speed Art Museum's newest exhibition. Ndife is widely considered one of contemporary art's rising stars.

CONTACT: Cheri White Speed Art Museum 5024946431...