MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monarch managed tax equity financing for the Lodestar Energy project, expected to generate more than 9 GWh of clean power annually and deliver long-term community benefits

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital

On November 13, 2026, New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte joined local officials and Lodestar Energy, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the solar farm. The project is expected to generate more than 9 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean power annually, enough to power approximately 1,000 U.S. homes per year or take approximately 1,500 gas-powered cars off the road. The renewable energy will serve the City of Concord, local schools and the regional power grid.

"This project represents more than just a new source of clean energy; it reflects what can happen when innovation, conservation, and collaboration come together to invest in our region's future," said Jack Funk, Managing Director of Lodestar Energy. "We're grateful to the Brochu family for their partnership in turning a fallow corner of their land into a productive clean energy asset, and proud of the lasting benefits this project will deliver to Concord and the surrounding schools.”

The solar project transformed a fallow, no-longer-usable portion of Brochu Nurseries' land into a productive renewable energy asset. In addition to adding significant amounts of solar energy to the local grid, the project is expected to generate substantial public benefits over the course of its operations, including:



Over $1 million in local electrical grid upgrades

Over $1 million in city tax revenue Over $1 million in net metering credits for participating communities, including educational and municipal partners.



Lodestar Energy worked closely with Clean Energy NH, the nonprofit collaborative of local businesses and municipalities working to adopt more clean energy solutions in the state. Monarch's tax equity financing role reflects its experience working with developers to bring energy infrastructure projects to completion.

“LSE Ursa Minor represents the kind of renewable energy investment we're excited to help bring to market: one that combines strong partners, durable infrastructure and benefits that extend well beyond the project site,” said Andrew Milhouse, Director of Energy at Monarch Private Capital.“As the project begins operations, we're proud to see that investment translate into locally generated energy and long-term value for communities across New Hampshire.”

“With more than 40 projects completed and more on the way, we look forward to continuing our work to deliver a responsible and important source of new energy to the greater New England area,” said Jeffrey Macel, co-founder of Lodestar Energy.

Brochu Nurseries and Lodestar Energy also thanked others whose support made this project possible, including Governor Kelly Ayotte and Mayor Byron Champlin

For more information, contact Andrew Milhouse.

About Lodestar Energy

Lodestar Energy is a Connecticut-based developer, owner, and operator of community solar and energy storage projects across the Northeast. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Avon, Conn., Lodestar has completed more than 40 projects and is active in New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. The company works closely with landowners, municipalities, school districts, and utilities, including projects on brownfields and capped landfills, to turn underused land into productive clean energy assets. By pairing local development expertise with long-term ownership, Lodestar delivers renewable energy and utility bill savings to the communities it serves.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that strengthen communities by creating energy, affordable housing, and jobs. Its funds provide predictable returns through federal and state tax credits in affordable housing, historic rehabilitation, energy, and film. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch maintains offices and professionals across the United States, partnering with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders to advance sustainable economic growth.

CONTACT

Jane Rafeedie

Monarch Private Capital

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470-283-8431

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at