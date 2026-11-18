MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Berkley to lead STACK Americas' financial organization, strengthening the company's financial strategy

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, has appointed Brad Berkley as Chief Financial Officer, STACK Americas. Berkley has served as interim CFO since June 2026 and brings extensive financial leadership experience, including his previous role at Blue Owl Digital Infrastructure, where he worked closely with STACK and developed a deep understanding of its business and capital strategy.

“Brad has been a trusted partner to STACK for years, and I've had the opportunity to see firsthand the judgment and expertise he brings to our business,” said Matt VanderZanden, Chief Executive Officer, STACK Americas.“The scale and complexity of the opportunities ahead require disciplined investment decisions and sophisticated financial execution. Brad understands what it takes to deliver at this level, and I'm excited to have him as a partner as we continue building on STACK's momentum.”

As CFO, Berkley will continue overseeing the STACK Americas finance organization, with responsibility for financial planning, capital strategy, and investment execution.

“STACK has established a strong financial platform, supported by deep capital relationships and the expertise to execute some of the industry's most significant digital infrastructure developments,” said Brad Berkley, Chief Financial Officer, STACK Americas.“Our priority is to build on that foundation through disciplined investment, strategic capital management, and consistent execution at scale. The trust we have earned from our clients and capital partners is central to our success and positions us to continue delivering the transformational infrastructure required to support the next generation of digital growth.”

About STACK Infrastructure

STACK is a proven, trusted partner for the world's most innovative companies, designing, developing, and operating sustainable global digital infrastructure. Backed by an unmatched record of reliable delivery and development expertise, STACK brings speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about STACK, please visit: .

Media Contact:

Nikki Wheeler

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