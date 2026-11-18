(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EGHI begins trading on the TSX November 18, combining global equity exposure with covered call strategies and twice-monthly distributions TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP, one of Canada's leading independent investment managers, is pleased to announce the launch of the Ninepoint Global All-in-One HighShares ETF (the“ETF” or“EGHI”). The new, actively managed ETF begins trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker EGHI. The new ETF expands Ninepoint's HighShares lineup with an all-in-one solution designed to provide regular cash distributions and long-term capital appreciation through diversified global equity exposure, covered call strategies and leverage. “All-in-one ETFs have made it easy for growth investors to own a complete global portfolio in a single ticket. EGHI brings that same simplicity to income focused investors,” said Karl Cheong, CFA, Executive Vice President and Head of ETFs at Ninepoint.“It combines the Canadian and U.S. portfolios behind our Ninepoint HighShares lineup with broad international exposure, pursuing regular income and long-term growth in one ETF.” EGHI cash distributions are anticipated to be paid twice per month. The initial distribution amount for the ETF is expected to be paid on or about December 4, 2026, to securityholders of record on November 30, 2026. Details regarding the anticipated twice-monthly cash distribution amounts are as follows:

Ticker (TSX) Anticipated Twice-

Monthly Distribution

Per ETF Share* Ninepoint Global All-in-One HighShares ETF EGHI $0.0625

*Subject to change based on market fluctuations.

An all-in-one approach to global equity income

EGHI invests in a combination of existing Ninepoint HighShares ETFs and individual stocks across developed global markets. The ETF may employ leverage of up to 33% to increase investment exposure and is designed to pay regular cash distributions. The ETF has a medium-high risk rating.

ETF Highlights



All-in-One Global Equity Exposure: Combines existing Ninepoint HighShares ETFs and individual stocks to provide diversified exposure across global markets and sectors.

Covered Call Strategies: Incorporates covered call writing to generate option premium income while maintaining exposure to global equities.

Enhanced Investment Exposure: May use leverage of up to 33% to increase equity exposure.

Twice-Monthly Distributions: Designed to provide regular cash flow through semi-monthly cash distributions. Competitive Management Fee: An annual management fee of 0.55%, plus applicable taxes.



For more information on the ETF and the full range of Ninepoint investment solutions, please visit .

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or ....

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Ninepoint is the investment manager of the ETF.

The ETF is considered as an "alternative mutual fund" under applicable securities legislation, meaning it is permitted to use strategies generally prohibited for conventional mutual funds, such as the ability to invest up to 20% of its net asset value in securities of a single issuer, borrow cash, short sell beyond the limits prescribed for conventional mutual funds, and generally employ leverage, among other things.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions“expects”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“will” and similar expressions to the extent that they relate to the ETF. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Ninepoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Ninepoint believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Neither the ETF nor Ninepoint undertakes any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

The ETF does not have a fixed distribution amount. The amount of ordinary cash distributions may fluctuate monthly, quarterly or annually, as applicable, and there can be no assurance that the ETF will make any distribution in any particular period or periods. The amount of distributions, if any, will be based on the Manager's assessment of the prevailing market conditions. The amount of distributions may vary if there are changes in any of the factors that affect the net cash flow on the portfolio of the ETF, including the amount of leverage employed by the ETF. The amount and date of any distributions of the ETF will be announced in advance by issuance of a press release. Subject to compliance with the investment objectives of the ETF, the Manager may, in its complete discretion, change the frequency of these distributions and any such change will be announced by press release. The ETF intends to pay cash distributions based on its ability to generate cash flows from writing covered call options and any dividends received on the portfolio securities held in the ETF's portfolio, as applicable. The Manager will review the level of distributions for the ETF on a quarterly basis to consider the sustainability of such distributions.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the ETF. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The ETF is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the ETF may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

The ETF is generally exposed to the following risks: Absence of an active market for ETF Units risk; Active management risk; ADR risk; Borrowing risk; Collateral risk; Concentration risk; Covered call strategy risk; Currency risk; Cybersecurity risk; Derivatives risk; Emerging markets risk; Energy risk; Equity investment risk; Exchange risk; Exchange traded funds risk; Foreign investment risk; Foreign withholding tax risk; Halted trading of ETF Units risk; Inflation risk; Interest rate risk; Large capitalization issuer risk; Leverage risk; Liquidity risk; Market risk; No ownership risk; Performance risk; Regulatory risk; Small capitalization natural resource company risk; Small company risk; Specific issuer risk; Tax risk; and Trading price of ETF Units risk. Please read the prospectus carefully for more information about these risks.