MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Product Data Is the Bottleneck: How Manufacturers Clear It to Grow" defines the architecture, the data standard, and the first 90 days for manufacturers competing in the age of AI-assisted purchasing

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify, a Product Experience Management (PXM) provider empowering manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to win on the digital and agentic shelves, today published "Product Data Is the Bottleneck: How Manufacturers Clear It to Grow," a research paper co-authored by Mandy Earle, Head of Industrial Markets, and Peter Crosby, VP of Corporate Marketing and co-host of the Unpacking the Digital Shelf podcast, that gives manufacturers the achievable product data framework to compete as AI takes a growing role in how buyers research, shortlist, and select suppliers.

The research arrives as a decisive gap is opening between buyers and suppliers. According to Deloitte, nearly forty percent of B2B buyers already use agentic AI to make purchasing decisions, while only 24% of suppliers have agents on the sell side to meet them. Distribution Strategy group reports that industry-wide product data completeness sits at just 51.3%. The catalogs manufacturers are asking AI to evaluate are already incomplete - and in agent-assisted purchasing, incomplete data does not return a weaker result. It returns nothing.

"Every manufacturer at every AI conference this year is talking about the product data problem,” said Mandy Earle, Head of Industrial Markets at Salsify.“This paper is the answer to the question they're all circling: what does solving it actually look like, at the scale modern distribution demands?"

The competitive stakes are urgent. In agent-assisted purchasing, market leadership, installed base, and long distributor relationships are not the primary evaluation criteria. Data quality at catalog scale is.

From Structural Impossibility to PIM at Machine Speed

Jeriad Zoghby, Joan Smith, and Roald van Wyk, the authors of Competing at Machine Speed put the scale of the challenge plainly: "The industry has been calling this a productivity problem. It's not. It's a structural impossibility. The surface area of modern commerce, at the scale that major brands operate, is larger than any human workforce can maintain at the cadence the channels now require."

The paper's central argument is that it no longer has to be.

The paper lays out a four-component intelligent PIM architecture:

for governed product datafor AI-powered enrichment at scalefor distribution across every channel and access for any agentfor continuous learning and optimization.

The framework is designed so AI handles volume and humans handle judgment.

Wastequip, a waste handling equipment manufacturer managing 60,000 SKUs with an ecommerce team of three, used this architecture as the foundation of a commerce site that delivered 40% ecommerce growth and 83% organic traffic growth in year one. Daily product naming that once required an hour of manual effort now takes a 10-minute review.

As Jason Hein, Vice President at the B2B Ecommerce Association, puts it: "Product data has never been more foundational than it is in a world of AI because it represents reality."

The 90-Day Mandate

The paper closes with five actions manufacturing executives can take in the next 90 days to put AI-ready product data on the C-suite agenda - from mandatory product data quality audits to cross-functional AI governance structures. Gartner® projects that "by 2028, AI agents will handle 30% of routine sales negotiations, pushing software and service providers to redesign workflows for autonomous decision-making."

The paper is for the manufacturers who intend to be ready before that threshold arrives.

The full report may be downloaded here.

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries win on the digital and agentic shelves. The company's Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination and agentic commerce opportunity.

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Media Availability

Mandy Earle, Head of Industrial Markets at Salsify is available for interviews. High-resolution photos and additional information available upon request.

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