MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) (“Cerence AI”), a global AI company building trusted solutions for complex real-world environments, will announce its fourth quarter financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 4:05pm Eastern Time / 1:05pm Pacific Time.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast, with supplementary slides, to discuss the results on the same day at 4:30pm Eastern Time / 1:30pm Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to join the audio conference call by registering here.

Webcast access will be available at investors.cerence.com.

To learn more about Cerence AI, visit , and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence AI (NASDAQ: CRNC) helps people and intelligent systems work together naturally and reliably. Proven at global scale in automotive, Cerence provides the trusted interaction and action layer connecting people, machines, and intelligent systems. Its AI platform enables natural interaction and dependable action across complex real-world environments where reliability, safety, security, and performance are critical. Working with customers and partners worldwide, Cerence transforms advanced AI into trusted solutions that bridge the gap between AI potential and real-world performance. For more information, visit .

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