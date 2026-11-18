MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With four consecutive years as a Most Loved Workplace and 15 straight years on the Inc. 5000, the company behind the USCCA demonstrates how a culture of accountability, continuous improvement, and shared purpose contributes to sustained business success.

West Bend, WI, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fourth Consecutive Workplace Honor: Delta Defense ranks No. 16 on the 2026 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list.

15 Years of Sustained Growth Recognition: Delta Defense earns its 15th consecutive spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, a distinction achieved by just eight companies in 2026. Culture Driving Business Success: The company behind the USCCA credits its Always Upgrading philosophy, employee commitment, and member-first culture as key contributors to long-term growth.

At Delta Defense, LLC, building a great place to work and building a successful business go hand in hand. The company behind the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA) believes that a strong workplace culture isn't about making work easy – it's about challenging employees to grow, holding one another to high standards, and sharing a commitment to serving more than 870,000 USCCA members. That philosophy has helped shape the company's culture and fuel its sustained business growth.

That commitment has earned Most Loved Workplace® Certification from the Best Practice Institute for the fourth consecutive year, climbing to No. 16 on the 2026 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, featured in The Wall Street Journal.

The recognition comes alongside another significant milestone: 15 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, a distinction achieved by just eight companies on the 2026 list. Together, these accomplishments tell a larger story about Delta Defense's approach to business: a belief that sustained growth starts with its people, a shared commitment to the mission, a culture of accountability, and a drive to continually improve.

From its beginnings as a Wisconsin startup to a nationwide organization of more than 630 employees, Delta Defense has built its business around a shared commitment to serving USCCA members and helping responsible Americans protect the people they love. That mission is reinforced by a distinctive workplace culture grounded in the company's Sheepdog Playbook and its foundational principles: Member Obsessed, Always Upgrading, and Built Different.

"Fifteen years of growth doesn't happen by accident, and neither does building a workplace people love," said Mike Lowney, President and CEO of Delta Defense.“Our culture has been instrumental in taking us from a small Wisconsin startup to a national organization. We've always believed culture isn't just something you talk about – it's something you build together every day. Our people share an unwavering commitment to our members, a willingness to challenge the status quo, and an expectation that we continually raise the bar. Our growth and our culture aren't separate success stories...they're deeply connected.”

Central to that philosophy is Always Upgrading, a foundational principle that encourages employees to embrace challenges, learn from setbacks, and continually improve. At Delta Defense, being a great place to work doesn't mean being an easy place to work. Employees are expected to challenge one another, take ownership, and hold themselves to high standards – while supporting each other and remaining focused on the members they serve. It's that combination of high expectations and genuine care that helps define the company's culture.

The company has continued strengthening that foundation through Culture 2.0, an initiative focused on enhancing the employee experience, strengthening accountability, and deepening employees' connection to the company's mission. As part of that commitment, the company hosted Homecoming 2026 in June, bringing more than 500 employees together at its West Bend headquarters to celebrate shared values, strengthen relationships, and reinforce what it means to be part of the Delta Defense team. Following the event's success, the company announced plans to make Homecoming an annual tradition.

“Culture is our secret sauce at Delta Defense, and our people are what make it extraordinary,” said Cindy Zimmer, Head of Culture and Community Relations at Delta Defense.“Being 'Built Different' means we genuinely care about one another, but we also challenge each other to grow, take ownership, and never settle for good enough. It's about creating a workplace where people feel supported, know their work matters, and are inspired to keep improving. This recognition belongs to every employee who brings that commitment to life every day.”

The Most Loved Workplace® Certification is earned following a LOWI assessment across the five SPARK dimensions: Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of Values, Respect, and Killer Achievement.

"What sets Most Loved Workplaces apart is not a score on a survey - it is the depth of emotional connection employees feel to their work, their colleagues, and the future they are building together," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace®.

For more information on why Delta Defense is a Most Loved Workplace, or to explore career opportunities, visit our career site here.

About Delta Defense

Delta Defense, LLC provides insurance, sales, marketing, operations, and administrative support services to the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA). USCCA provides responsibly armed Americans with world-class education, training, and self-defense resources. Through comprehensive training, education, and member benefits, the USCCA empowers Americans to protect themselves and those they love while promoting the safe, responsible exercise of the right to self-defense.

The USCCA is trusted by more than 870,000 Members nationwide.

For more information, visit DeltaDefense.com or USCCA.com.

About Most Loved Workplace®

Most Loved Workplace® is a certification and research organization that identifies companies where employees demonstrate the deepest levels of positive sentiment and emotional connection, measured across the five SPARK dimensions: Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of Values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. Certified Most Loved Workplaces® are eligible for inclusion on annual Top 100 lists featured in leading publications such as The Economist (Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces) and The Wall Street Journal (America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces), and on broadcast features on CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg and others. Learn more at.

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Delta Defense 4-Time Winner America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces

CONTACT: Delta Defense...