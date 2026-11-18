LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apolosign is highlighting its Digital Calendar lineup during its 2026 Black Friday promotion, running November 16–29. Available in three screen sizes across four models, the lineup combines shared family calendar synchronization, task management, daily routines, rewards and meal planning in one device. Its core family organization features are available without a subscription, with Black Friday prices starting at $239.









One Shared Calendar for the Whole Family



Apolosign Digital Calendar supports synchronization with Google Calendar, Apple iCloud, Outlook, Yahoo Calendar and Cozi, allowing households to bring schedules from multiple platforms into one shared display.



Family members can use the calendar to keep track of school activities, appointments, work commitments and upcoming family events. Displayed in a shared household space, such as a kitchen or living room, the calendar provides a central place to check upcoming plans and coordinate daily schedules.



More Than a Calendar: Tools for Everyday Family Planning



In addition to shared scheduling, Apolosign Digital Calendar includes tools that help families organize household responsibilities and everyday activities.



To-do Lists: Create and manage household tasks so family members can keep track of their responsibilities.

Routines: Organize recurring activities and daily habits into structured plans.

Rewards and Points: Set up a points-based reward system to encourage participation in household tasks and routines.

Meal Planning: Plan meals in advance and organize weekly household meal schedules. Android Widgets: Customize the screen with Android widgets to display additional information and tools based on household needs.



These features give families ways to manage household activities beyond traditional calendar scheduling.









Core Family Organization Features Without Recurring Subscription Fees



Subscription costs are another consideration when comparing digital calendars. In addition to the initial device purchase, some products require monthly or annual payments for access to certain family organization features.



Apolosign Digital Calendar provides its core calendar and family organization features without additional monthly or annual subscription fees. This allows households to use the device for everyday scheduling and family planning without adding recurring subscription costs for those core features.



For consumers evaluating the long-term cost of a digital calendar, the availability of core features without recurring fees is an important factor to consider alongside screen size, functionality and initial purchase price.









Three Screen Sizes and Four Models for Different Family Spaces



Apolosign Digital Calendar is available in three screen sizes across four models, offering options for different household spaces and display preferences.



The lineup includes:



15.6-inch Digital Calendar: A compact option for households with limited display space.

21.5-inch Digital Calendar: Provides a larger viewing area for shared family schedules.

27-inch Full HD Digital Calendar: Offers a larger screen for viewing household plans and daily activities. 27-inch 4K Digital Calendar: Features a 3840 × 2160 resolution for consumers who prefer a higher-resolution display.

The two 27-inch models provide a choice between Full HD and 4K resolution within the same screen-size category.









Apolosign Digital Calendar Black Friday 2026: Lowest Prices of the Year



From November 16–29, 2026, Apolosign is offering its Digital Calendar lineup at its lowest prices of the year.

The promotional prices for all four models are listed below: