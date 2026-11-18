LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With winter upon us, Glacier Fresh-a rising star in the water filtration industry will offer a series of great deals from November 20th ~ December 5th, covering its top-of-the-line reverse osmosis systems, its wildly popular glass water filters, and RV water filtration systems. Glacier Fresh notes that this is the best time of the year to purchase or upgrade your home water filtration system.

“Clean water is the foundation of everyday health, but high-performance filtration systems are often viewed as a significant household expense,” said a spokesperson for Glacier Fresh.“Our 2026 'Black Friday' promotion is designed to offer families tangible savings, whether they're stocking up on replacement filters for the coming year or purchasing a complete reverse osmosis water filtration system for their home.” Whether for everyday drinking or entertaining guests during the holidays, Glacier Fresh provides pure, refreshing drinking water to enhance your celebrations.

Introducing Glacier Fresh's Most Popular Water Filtration Systems:

Glacier Fresh U03 Under-Sink RO System - $186, was $269

Glacier Fresh U03: Glacier Fresh's most popular product this year is the under-sink RO system, which provides you with purer, healthier water. Its innovative“Tank-Inside” design not only meets the needs of small households but also requires no electrical connection, making it more environmentally friendly.

Glacier Fresh Purela P04 10-Cup Glass Water Filter Pitcher - $54, was $99

Glacier Fresh Purela P04: This glass water filter pitcher is made of high-borosilicate glass and food-grade materials. It can withstand both high and low temperatures and filters out 99% of harmful substances, including bacteria, heavy metals, and microplastics. Most importantly, its slightly sweet taste makes it ideal for brewing coffee and tea, enhancing the flavor of these beverages.

Glacier Fresh PC04 Gravity Water Filter System - $179.99, was $399.99

Glacier Fresh PC04: This gravity-fed filtration system is ideal for families looking for a simple water purification solution. Made of 304 stainless steel and requiring no electricity, it effectively filters out common contaminants such as PFAS and heavy metals. More importantly, its large 200-gallon capacity easily meets the needs of family gatherings and emergency situations.

Glacier Fresh RV Portable Reverse Osmosis System - $203.99, was $369.99

Glacier Fresh RV01: It's perfect for RVs and camping, and its three-in-one filter cartridge ensures you have safe drinking water from lakes or streams while outdoors. It's very portable and features a smart water-dispensing button. A single filtration cycle can meet the drinking water needs of several people.

Throughout the 16-day promotional window, you will automatically receive escalating savings based on their total order value:

l 10% off orders of $100 or more

l 15% off orders of $200 or more

l 20% off orders of $500 or more

To explore eligible products and learn more about the Black Friday deals information, visit:

About Glacier Fresh

Glacier Fresh is dedicated to delivering reliable, eco-friendly, and high-efficiency water filtration technologies for modern living. Specializing in reverse osmosis systems, refrigerator water filters, and portable outdoor purifiers, the company combines rigorous filtration standards with user-friendly designs to ensure clean, safe, and refreshing drinking water at home and on the go.

For media contact:

Company Name: Crisol Technology Hk Limited

Contact Person: Joyce

Email:...

Website:

Company Address: Room B, 5/F, Gaylord Commercial Building, 114-118 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at