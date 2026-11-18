MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Daxor's ezBVA Lab Diagnostic Service Delivers 24-hour Turnaround Under Established Reimbursement Pathways to Support Ambulatory Care

Oak Ridge, TN, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announced that a major Memphis health system has expanded its Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) program to an additional hospital campus, utilizing Daxor's ezBVA Lab service to support outpatient clinic testing.

The launch builds on established clinical utilization within the health system, demonstrating how multi-hospital networks can replicate BVA programs across campuses without capital budgets or specialized laboratory buildouts. Utilizing Daxor's Oak Ridge diagnostic laboratory, the newly onboarded outpatient clinic receives actionable blood volume results within 24 hours, supported by existing reimbursement codes.

“Replicating adoption across multiple facilities within the same health system is a core driver of our commercial expansion,” said Annette Plishka, SVP of Commercialization at Daxor.“Because ezBVA Lab centralizes the analytical workflow in Tennessee, hospitals can bring new outpatient clinic locations online rapidly and cost-effectively. That operational simplicity accelerates our multi-site rollout, scales recurring diagnostic revenue, and equips care teams to manage patients before an acute hospitalization occurs.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Sign up to receive news on Daxor's innovative technology HERE.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Bret Shapiro

COO – Head of Capital Markets

COREIR

516-222-2560

... |