MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following its participation in UCR Homecoming & Family Weekend, the electric mobility brand reflects on a year of safety education initiatives supporting young riders, college students, and local communities

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As electric scooters and e-bikes become a more familiar sight on campuses and neighborhood streets, questions about rider safety are becoming harder to ignore. For Hiboy, an electric mobility brand, helping people understand how to ride responsibly is becoming an increasingly important part of its work.

From UCR Homecoming to a Broader Conversation About Riding Safety

Hiboy recently joined UC Riverside's 2026 Homecoming & Family Weekend on November 7, connecting with students, alumni, and families through product experiences and on-site activities. The event marked another opportunity for the brand to engage with the university community, building on its previous involvement in campus safety education.









But Hiboy's focus on safer electric riding goes beyond a single campus. Throughout 2026, the company has worked with universities, public safety organizations, and local communities across California, recognizing that the growing use of electric scooters and e-bikes brings safety considerations that affect riders of different ages and backgrounds.

Reaching Young Riders, College Students, and Local Communities

Earlier this year, Hiboy supported the Titan E-Scooter Safety Lab hosted by the California State University, Fullerton (CSUF) Police Department. The event gave students an opportunity to practice essential riding skills, including braking, turning, and obstacle avoidance, under the guidance of campus police.









The company also supported the Rancho Cucamonga E-Bike Safety Fair in May, where teenagers and families took part in safety education and supervised riding activities. Topics included helmet use, pre-ride checks, road awareness, and responsible riding habits, with an emphasis on helping younger riders build a foundation for safer everyday use.

In October, Hiboy extended its efforts to the wider community through the Fremont Police Safety Fair, working alongside the Fremont Police and Fire Departments. Its Micromobility Safety Rodeo and educational station introduced local residents to practical riding techniques, vehicle control, and safe charging practices.

Although these events served different audiences, they shared a common purpose: making safety education more accessible wherever electric mobility is becoming part of everyday life.









Making Safety Part of the Electric Mobility Experience

As e-scooter and e-bike use continues to grow, Hiboy believes that responsible adoption requires more than well-designed vehicles. Riders also need the knowledge and practical skills to navigate shared spaces, understand potential risks, and look out for others.

By bringing its experience to schools, campuses, and local communities, Hiboy hopes to encourage safer riding habits across different age groups and make safety education a more visible part of the micromobility conversation.

For the company, promoting electric mobility means more than making rides accessible. It also means helping build a culture in which convenience and responsibility go hand in hand.









About Hiboy

Hiboy is an electric mobility brand specializing in electric scooters, electric bikes, and other personal electric transportation solutions. Through ongoing product innovation and community engagement, Hiboy is committed to making electric mobility more accessible while promoting safe and responsible riding.

Contact Person: Flora Lan

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