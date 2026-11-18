Patricia Koetzner appointed as new chair of Security Traders Association

Photo Courtesy of Security Traders Association

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patricia Koetzner, Co-Head of Equity Trading at Siebert Williams Shank, has been named the 2027 Chair of the Security Traders Association (STA).

Koetzner was introduced as new national chair of the association at the 93rd Annual STA Market Structure Conference in Washington D.C. as the financial services industry continues to focus on key innovations like artificial intelligence and prediction markets that are shaping both private and public markets.

Previously serving as Vice Chair of the STA alongside 2026 Chair Kevin Skarbek, Koetzner will focus on bolstering the network of STA affiliates while strengthening the organization's impact and engagement for the current and next generation of financial services professionals.

“Trading and financial services are constantly advancing amid new cultural and technological advances, so it is an immense honor and privilege to be appointed as chair of the STA to lead the organization,” said Koetzner.“With more than 25 years of financial services and equity trading involvement and two-term Past President of the association's New York affiliate, I have seen the continuous evolution of our industry and understand the importance of providing a voice for the professionals that frame our market structure.”

Koetzner joined Siebert Williams Shank in 2015 as Managing Director of Equity Sales & Trading, before being named Co-Head of Equity Trading in 2025, expanding the firm's institutional and corporate equity trading relationships.

Founded in 1934, STA is a grassroots organization of at least 20 affiliates in the United States and Canada advocating on behalf of the collective interests of the professionals of the trading, capital markets, and financial services industry.

Dually headquartered in New York, NY and Oakland, CA, Siebert Willams Shank is an independent non-bank financial services firm that offers investment banking, sales and trading, research, and advisory services. Its mission is to exceed expectations through value-added results and leave a lasting impact on the sectors, corporations, and communities it serves. Siebert Williams Shank counts over 80 Fortune 100 companies among its clients.

Christian Agredo

Butler Associates

+1 347-807-8219

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Siebert Williams Shank's Patricia Koetzner Named 2027 Chair of Security Traders Association News Provided By Butler Associates, LLC. November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.