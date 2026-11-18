Dr. David Shuman

Dr. David Shuman has been utilizing VetStem Cell Therapy since 2008 and has provided VetStem services for over 100 patients.

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. David Shuman of Westside Animal Hospital in Santa Cruz, California, has surpassed 100 cases utilizing VetStem Cell Therapy, marking an important milestone in his commitment to providing advanced treatment options for his veterinary patients.

Dr. Shuman has been practicing veterinary medicine for more than 30 years. After earning his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1993 from the University of California, Davis, he went on to open Westside Animal Hospital in 1999. Under his leadership, Westside Animal Hospital has grown into a full-service veterinary practice serving pets and their families throughout Santa Cruz and the surrounding communities. In addition to traditional veterinary care, Dr. Shuman has demonstrated an interest in advanced treatment options, including regenerative medicine.

VetStem Cell Therapy offers veterinarians an innovative approach to treating certain conditions using a patient's own stem cells. The process begins with the collection of a small sample of the patient's fat tissue, which is sent to VetStem for processing. The resulting stem cells are returned to the veterinarian for administration to the patient. An example of Dr. Shuman's work with VetStem Cell Therapy can be seen in the case of Vader, a dog treated with stem cells for cruciate ligament injuries.

VetStem Cell Therapy harnesses the natural healing cells of patients to combat degenerative diseases like osteoarthritis and address traumatic injuries such as torn ligaments and injured tendons in dogs, cats, and horses. Stem cells may help reduce pain, inflammation, and the formation of scar tissue. Additionally, they may aid in restoring range of motion and support the repair of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. According to surveys completed by veterinarians and owners, greater than 80% of dogs treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for orthopedic conditions experienced an improved quality of life.

Dr. Shuman's achievement of more than 100 VetStem cases reflects his continued willingness to explore treatment options that may benefit his patients. VetStem is proud to recognize Dr. Shuman for reaching this milestone and for his dedication to providing thoughtful, compassionate veterinary care to the Santa Cruz community.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients' own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.



Ashley Bass, Director of Sales and Marketing

VetStem, Inc.

+1 858-748-2004

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VetStem Cell Therapy Proponent, Dr. David Shuman, Surpasses 100 VetStem Cases News Provided By VetStem, Inc./Personalized Stem Cells November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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