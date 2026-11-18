The Team at The Pickled Beet

Elizabeth Willard

Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet Honored for Her Leadership and Culinary Excellence in Florida

- Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elizabeth Willard, Founder and Owner of The Pickled Beet, South Florida's award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, has been named a recipient of Florida's Top 100 Influential Executive Women Awards. The prestigious annual awards celebrate 100 women whose leadership, influence, and impact are transforming businesses, organizations, and communities across the state.

"I'm proud to be recognized alongside this year's honorees-a distinguished group of business leaders who are shaping the future of Florida," says Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet. "For more than 20 years, my team and I have been dedicated to elevating the culinary experience through our 5-star restaurant quality meals with personalized nutrition to help clients heal, stay healthy, and save time. This award is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to our clients over the years."

Serving Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, The Pickled Beet provides Michelin-level boutique catering for special occasions, in-home dinner parties, vacations, corporate retreats, and private aviation. Operating out of a dedicated gluten-free kitchen, their professional culinary team prepares 100% organic, custom menus to accommodate any lifestyle or medical dietary need, including Celiac disease, Anti-Inflammatory, Alkaline, Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Mediterranean, Postpartum, Autoimmune Protocol (AIP), Low FODMAP, Weight Loss and more.

With the holidays around the corner, The Pickled Beet encourages clients to reserve their catering now. For more information, to view seasonal menus or book holiday and event catering, visit catering/ or call 305-388-3536.

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About The Pickled Beet:

Custom Weekly Meals - Private Jet Catering - Chef Experiences and Events

The Pickled Beet is an award-winning culinary services company in South Florida delivering 100% personalized, organic meals directly to homes, offices, and private jets. Guided by a "Food as Medicine" philosophy, the company operates a dedicated, Celiac-safe commercial kitchen specializing in tailored menus, including sourcing the best organic, local, wild-caught, and grass-fed ingredients, while also accommodating severe food allergies, medical conditions, and strict dietary protocols. For over 20 years, The Pickled Beet's masterful fine-dining chefs have combined 5-star restaurant quality with personalized nutrition to help clients heal, stay healthy, and save time. Learn more at thepickledbeet. Service areas include Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

Maya Brook

ShuBu Creative

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Elizabeth Willard Named One of Florida's Top 100 Influential Executive Women News Provided By ShuBu Creative November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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