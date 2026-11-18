MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Grant builds on FOHA's mobile app that tracks each dog's behavior training from shelter to home

- Alison Maurhoff, Executive Director of FOHAALDIE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Friends of Homeless Animals (FOHA ) has received a $15,000 Program Development Grant from PEDIGREE Foundation. The grant will expand FOHA's dog behavior training app, which gives volunteers, staff and foster families each dog's training plan, progress and history in one place.FOHA is one of 79 shelters and rescues in the U.S. and Canada receiving PEDIGREE Foundation grants this year, totaling more than $1.24 million. Program Development Grants, which help organizations expand proven foster, behavior and transport programs, account for $484,000 of that across 34 groups.FOHA built the app with an earlier PEDIGREE Foundation grant. Volunteers already use it to find training lessons, see which dogs are a good match for their skill level and send questions to FOHA's behavior and medical teams. The new funding will add tools for foster families, a safety section for volunteers and a way for shelter staff to log observations about the animals. The expansion will also cut down on paperwork so staff and volunteers can spend more time with the dogs.“Our long-stay dogs are often one good foster away from being ready for a home. With this grant, fosters will have the same training tools our volunteers use, so every dog gets a consistent plan no matter where it's staying,” said Alison Maurhoff, Executive Director of FOHA.The app focuses on the challenges that most often slow down an adoption: leash reactivity, pulling on leash, jumping and mouthing, and shyness. Each dog gets a training plan matched to its needs. When a dog goes home, its adopters get the training plan so they can keep working on it.The need is growing. According to the Shelter Animals Count 2026 Mid-Year Report, 38,000 more dogs entered U.S. shelters and rescues than left them in the first half of 2026, a gap 64% larger than at the same point last year.The expansion also supports FOHA's pilot program that pairs dogs who have been at the shelter six months or longer with trained foster families. Fosters will use the app to take training courses, follow their dog's plan and share updates that help potential adopters get to know the dog.FOHA expects the program to reach about 300 dogs and 100 volunteers over the next year. Its goals include shorter shelter stays and fewer returns, especially for dogs with behavior challenges.PEDIGREE Foundation has supported FOHA's dog behavior work since 2019, including a tiered volunteer training program, the first version of the app and virtual volunteer training.To adopt, foster or volunteer, visit foha. To support PEDIGREE Foundation's 2027 grants, visit PEDIGREEFoundation/SEASONOFGOODDOG, where the first $15,000 donated through Dec. 31 will be matched.About Friends of Homeless AnimalsFriends of Homeless Animals is a no-kill shelter for dogs and cats in Aldie, Virginia. For more than 54 years, FOHA has cared for homeless animals on its 40-acre property, working with partner shelters in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee to give dogs a second chance. FOHA also operates The Treasure Hound Resale Shop in Chantilly, which supports the shelter's animals. Learn more at foha.About PEDIGREE FoundationWe believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREEfood for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We've awarded more than 6,500 grants and over $16.6 million to U.S. and Canadian shelters and rescues that help dogs in need and have helped more than 1.1 million dogs through grants support. Since launching our Canadian grant program in 2022, we have provided more than $595,000 CAD to local shelters and rescues and Disaster Relief Grants across Canada. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we're working toward a day when all dogs are safe, welcomed, cared for, well fed and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.

Heather McElrath

Friends of Homeless Animals

+1 703-385-0224

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PEDIGREE Foundation awards Friends of Homeless Animals $15,000 to expand dog training app for volunteers and fosters News Provided By Sandbox Communications November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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