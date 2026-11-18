MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New report helps companies, procurement teams, and agencies define success, measure meaningful results, and better demonstrate PR's business value

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As companies place greater pressure on PR agencies to demonstrate business value, the PR Council (PRC) has released a new framework to help connect communications performance to the outcomes that matter most to businesses. A Better Way to Buy and Measure PR offers practical guidance for companies, marketing procurement professionals, and agencies to establish meaningful objectives, identify the results PR contributes to, and evaluate the impact using credible evidence.

Developed with the expertise of the PRC's Measurement & Effectiveness Community, agency leaders, and measurement experts, the report addresses a longstanding challenge in PR: translating communications performance into terms that resonate with business leaders and demonstrate how the work supports organizational priorities.

The framework emphasizes that better measurement begins before the work does. Rather than evaluating PR primarily through activity metrics such as media placements, impressions, or share of voice, clients and agencies should agree on the business objectives the work is intended to support, the outcomes communications can reasonably influence, and the evidence needed to assess progress.

“PR plays a meaningful role in driving business results, but the industry needs to get better at communicating that value in the language that matters to business leaders,” said Kim Sample, President of the PRC.“That means moving beyond reporting what we did to showing what changed and why it matters to the organization. This framework gives agencies and clients a practical starting point for connecting communications objectives to business priorities, establishing the right measures, and having more productive conversations about PR's contribution.”

The framework identifies nine outcomes to which communications can contribute, ranging from changes in audience perception and response to revenue, customer retention, risk reduction, and talent outcomes. It distinguishes between communications outcomes that agencies can more directly influence, and broader business results shaped by multiple factors.

Beyond identifying potential outcomes, the report includes questions buyers can incorporate into their next PR RFP, along with guidance for connecting communications measurement to business priorities:

. Start with business objectives. Define the organizational problem the engagement is intended to address and the audiences whose perceptions or behaviors need to change.

. Identify meaningful outcomes. Determine what communications can reasonably influence and how those changes support broader business goals.

. Agree on evidence and data access. Identify the baselines, measures, methods, client information, and resources needed to evaluate results before the engagement begins.

. Use measurement to inform decisions. Interpret findings in context, acknowledge limitations, and use the evidence to refine communications strategy and investment.

The report is the latest addition to the PRC's Buying Modern PR initiative, which aims to strengthen how companies select, engage, and evaluate PR partners. The initiative also includes a Buyer's Guide to Modern PR, RFP best practices and an AI-powered RFP audit tool, and guidance on understanding AI discoverability.

These resources encourage a more informed approach to purchasing PR services that connects organizational priorities to agency selection, scope development, and performance evaluation. The PRC plans to deepen its work on measurement and effectiveness in 2027, building on this framework to help member agencies strengthen their measurement practices and more effectively demonstrate how their work contributes to clients' business objectives.

A Better Way to Buy and Measure PR is available to download at .

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About the PR Council

The PR Council is the only association dedicated to supporting agencies with a core competency in earned media. Through a combination of convening, advising and learning opportunities, the PR Council aims to help members - the leaders of 150 premier global, mid-size, regional and specialty firms in the U.S. and Canada - work smarter to build more valued and valuable agencies.

Kim Sample

PR Council

+1 917-439-9201

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PR Council Introduces New Framework to Connect PR Measurement to Business Outcomes News Provided By PR Council November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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