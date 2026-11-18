N1 Industrial's technical expertise combined with AssetWatch's AI-powered condition monitoring solution helps Canadian manufacturers reduce unplanned downtime.

- Carlos Barberena, VP of PartnershipsDUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AssetWatch, Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end predictive maintenance solutions that combine AI-driven analytics with dedicated Condition Monitoring Engineers (CMEs), and N1 Industrial are working together to help industrial organizations across Canada improve equipment reliability, reduce unplanned downtime, and take a more proactive approach to maintenance.N1 Industrial brings a strong technical background and hands-on industrial experience to customers across Canada. The company provides industrial parts, repair services, and customized solutions across a wide range of equipment and applications, supporting industries including steel processing, mining, pulp and paper, cement, wood manufacturing, power generation, oil and gas, and more.Working with AssetWatch, N1 is helping Canadian industrial organizations learn about and gain access to AssetWatch's end-to-end condition monitoring solution, connecting N1's understanding of industrial equipment and customer challenges with AssetWatch's predictive maintenance technology and expert support.AssetWatch combines wireless condition monitoring, oil analysis, AI-powered software, and dedicated CMEs to identify developing equipment issues and provide actionable maintenance recommendations before they become costly failures. The solution helps teams proactively plan maintenance, address developing machine problems, and keep critical equipment operating at optimal performance.“Canada has a strong industrial base, and relationships with organizations like N1 help us connect with more of the maintenance and reliability teams supporting it,” said Carlos Barberena, VP of Partnerships at AssetWatch.“N1 brings hands-on technical experience and a real understanding of the equipment challenges these teams face every day. Together, we can help more organizations take a proactive approach to equipment reliability and unplanned downtime.”For N1, this collaboration builds on the company's solutions-oriented approach to industrial service. Its team works with customers to understand equipment challenges and identify solutions across a broad range of industrial applications. N1's“Building Solutions Together” philosophy reflects its emphasis on technical knowledge, customer service, and solving problems alongside its customers.“Our customers rely on us to understand their equipment and help them find the right solution for the challenges they're facing,” said Curtis Martin, National Sales Manager at N1 Industrial.“AssetWatch gives us another way to support those customers by helping them identify developing equipment issues earlier and make better-informed maintenance decisions. It fits naturally with how we approach our customers: building solutions together.”Together, AssetWatch and N1 provide Canadian organizations with access to local support alongside AssetWatch's condition monitoring capabilities. N1 highlights Canadian field technicians, Canadian vibration engineers, and local service and support as part of the offering available to Canadian industry.Organizations interested in learning more regarding AssetWatch in Canada can connect with the N1 Industrial team through n1industrial/get-in-touch.About AssetWatchAssetWatch is an end-to-end condition monitoring solution helping manufacturers reduce unplanned downtime, lower maintenance costs, and improve asset reliability. The company combines wireless sensors, oil analysis, a dedicated communication network, AI-powered software, and certified condition monitoring experts to deliver actionable insights that help teams identify and prioritize developing equipment issues before they become costly failures.About N1 IndustrialN1 Industrial is a Canadian industrial solutions provider based in Goulais River, Ontario, providing industrial parts, repair services, and customized solutions to customers across a wide range of industries. With a strong technical background and hands-on industrial experience, N1 works with customers to understand their equipment challenges and identify solutions across industrial applications. The company serves industries including steel mills and processing, mining and aluminum processing, pulp and paper, cement manufacturing, wood manufacturing, power generation, oil and gas, infrastructure, and more.Building Solutions Together.

Natalie Blythe

AssetWatch

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AssetWatch and N1 Industrial Expand Access to Predictive Maintenance Solutions Across Canada News Provided By AssetWatch November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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