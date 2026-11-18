Maggie Williams

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Shield Insurance Group (USIG) today announced that Maggie Williams has joined the company as Director of Ocean Marine Underwriting, effective November 16, 2026.Maggie will be leading the creation of Universal Shield's Ocean Marine product line, with responsibility for developing a comprehensive underwriting offering focused on hull and marine liability business. Throughout her career, she has held leadership positions with prominent marine insurance carriers, driving underwriting excellence and portfolio growth across the North American market.“Maggie brings an exceptionally strong technical underwriting background for the complex Ocean Marine product line as well as a proven track record of market success, deep broker relationships, and an entrepreneurial spirit. We are very excited that Maggie will be joining the USIG team to build this product and division with us,” said Eric Timm, Vice President of Universal Shield's Special Risk Group.“Her track record of building collaborative relationships across the Ocean Marine insurance marketplace will allow brokers to offer their clients an often hard to place product and provide them competitive solutions supported by USIG's strong and growing balance sheet.”“Building a new ocean marine product line is a rare opportunity, and I'm excited to do it at Universal Shield,” said Maggie Williams.“I'll bring the underwriting discipline and broker relationships that I've developed over the years to create a responsive and dependable market for hull and marine liability and cargo risks. USIG's entrepreneurial culture makes it the right place to build something special.”As part of Maggie's work to introduce this new line of business, Universal Shield Insurance Group has become a member of the American Institute of Marine Underwriters (AIMU), a 125 year-old trade association representing the United States ocean marine insurance industry as an advocate, educator, and information resource.To ensure immediate access and communication with Maggie, agents are encouraged to schedule a meeting directly with her to discuss business and growth opportunities in the Ocean Marine product area. Maggie can be reached at... or 380-203-3136 or via LinkedIn at linkedin/in/maggie-williams-marineinsurance. Maggie and Eric will be attending the International Workboat Show in New Orleans, December 2-4, 2026. If you would like to meet with them, please reach out directly to either Maggie (contact information listed above) or Eric (...).About Universal Shield Insurance GroupUniversal Shield Insurance Group (Universal Shield) is a multi-line admitted and excess and surplus commercial lines property and casualty (P&C) insurance holding company with primary offices in Dublin, Ohio and Waterford, Michigan. As a hybrid insurance and insurtech enterprise, the company's insurance entities are Universal Fire & Casualty Insurance Company (UFCIC) and Shield Indemnity, Inc. (Shield Indemnity) For more information, visit .

John Lucker

Universal Shield Insurance Group

+1 941-867-8670

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Maggie Williams to Join Universal Shield Insurance Group as Director of Ocean Marine Underwriting News Provided By Universal Shield Insurance Group November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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