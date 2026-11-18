EverXCloud, the GPU marketplace to rent GPUs by the hour or sell GPU capacity

Sellers keep 100% of their rental earnings on every rental that starts before January 12, 2027. Buyers never pay a marketplace fee.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EverXCloud Inc. today launched its GPU Marketplace, a platform where GPU owners, data center operators, and cloud infrastructure providers list GPU capacity and customers rent it by the hour for AI training, inference, and 3D rendering.

A New Opportunity for GPU Sellers

EverXCloud gives GPU owners and infrastructure providers the tools to put idle GPU capacity in front of AI teams, improve utilization, and earn rental revenue. Sellers set their offers, choose how their machines are rented, and track earnings in one dashboard.

Launch Offer: 0% Commission

To celebrate the launch, EverXCloud is waiving its seller commission:

- 0% seller commission on every rental that starts before January 12, 2027, for as long as that rental runs.

- No buyer fees: customers never pay a marketplace fee.

- Sellers keep 100% of the rental earnings credited to their EverXCloud account, subject to the Seller Terms.

For GPU Buyers

AI developers, startups, and enterprises can now compare GPU models and configurations from multiple providers in one place and rent the capacity that fits their workload and budget. Teams can sign up and start renting today at everxcloud.

Coming Soon: EverXCloud Premium

In a separate announcement, EverXCloud will introduce EverXCloud Premium, a curated tier featuring:

- Verified data center GPUs from vetted operators.

- GPU inventory owned and operated by EverXCloud.

- Stronger infrastructure, reliability, and security standards.

- Flexible rental options for different workloads.

About EverXCloud

EverXCloud Inc. is a Delaware corporation operating everxcloud, a GPU marketplace that connects GPU owners and data centers with AI teams that rent compute by the hour. Learn more at everxcloud.

Zachary Astruc

EverXCloud Inc.

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EverXCloud Launches Its GPU Marketplace With 0% Seller Commission Until January 12, 2027 News Provided By EverXCloud Inc. November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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