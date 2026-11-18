A still from the each::labs launch film.

The company passed a $20 million annualized run rate in October on less than $2 million raised, after rebuilding its platform for production in July.

- Eftal Yurtseven, co-founder and CEO of each::labsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- each::labs, the production platform for generative media, announced Wednesday that it raised a $7 million seed round co-led by Revo Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The company's monthly revenue grew about 5x between August and October, taking its annualized revenue run rate above $20 million on less than $2 million raised before this round.Co-founder and CEO Eftal Yurtseven calls the problem the company works on the "imagination gap": the distance between what a team pictures and what a generative model returns. In more than 100 conversations with app builders, directors and studios, he heard the same thing. Nobody gets the shot on the first try. Teams generate the same scene 10 or 20 times and pay for every attempt.In July, each::labs rebuilt its platform around that problem. On replayed customer traffic, the success rate rose from 56% to 100% and core requests ran up to 25 times faster. It added fallbacks, so one failed generation is never a dead end, spending alerts, and workflows teams build once and run at volume. It also began building its own models for jobs where the market's options are too expensive, starting with Flint Image.The test came in September, when consumer AI app studios moved into video and their usage surged. The platform carried about a million runs a day in October. Monthly revenue reached about $2 million. Character swapping became one of the largest workloads, so the team built Lockstep, a recasting model that keeps a clip's motion and swaps in a new cast.More than 750 organizations paid for each::labs in October, across production studios, e-commerce brands, consumer AI apps and ad tech platforms. The company reached this scale with a team of about 20."Before generative media, if you couldn't draw, you couldn't show anyone what was in your head. Now you can, but only after fighting the tool for it," said Eftal Yurtseven, co-founder and CEO of each::labs. "We exist to close that gap. We build the layer above the models, and when the model our customers need doesn't exist, we build it."each::labs was founded in June 2024. Yurtseven previously led the data platform team at Getir and was a software engineer at Insider. Co-founder and CTO Canberk Sinangil was head of technology and product at PulpoAR and, like Yurtseven, an engineer at Insider. On October 9, the company soft-launched each::studio in San Francisco, a workspace for film, VFX and marketing teams that want generative media without an API."We watched each::labs' customers go from running tests to running their products on it. That is the moment a platform becomes infrastructure," said Cenk Bayrakdar, Founding Partner and Managing Director at Revo Capital. "We are proud to co-lead this round with the EBRD and to back a team building a global company with roots in Türkiye."each::labs will use the funding to build more of its own models, open a sales and marketing team in San Francisco and expand each::studio for film and VFX teams. Right Side Capital led the company's first round in February 2025, with ENA Venture Capital, Treeo VC and angel investors; Revo Capital first invested in September 2025.About each::labs: each::labs is the production platform for generative media. Production studios, e-commerce brands, consumer AI apps and ad tech platforms use it to generate images, video and audio through workflows, its own models and more than 600 third-party models, via the API, the each::studio workspace or plugins for AI agents. Founded by Turkish engineers in June 2024, each::labs is based in San Francisco, with engineering in Istanbul. Learn more at eachlabs.About Revo Capital: Founded in 2013, Revo Capital is Türkiye's pioneering and largest early-stage technology venture capital fund. With over $250 million raised across three funds, Revo has invested in 51 startups and has completed 18 successful exits to date. Learn more at revo.About the EBRD: The EBRD is one of Türkiye's key institutional investors, with more than €23 billion committed in the country since 2009, largely in the private sector.

Bartu Varol

each::labs

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each::labs Raises $7M Seed After Revenue Grows 5x in Two Months to a $20M Run Rate News Provided By each::labs November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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