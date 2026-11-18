Developers register through the EMASS developer portal to download ECS-Studio and run their models on the ECS-DoT-22-EVB.

One workspace from trained AI model to running ECS-DoT-22 hardware, with model porting, a ready-to-run model zoo and one-click build, flash and debug

Nanoveu (OTCQB:NNVUF)

- Scott Smyser, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, EMASSLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EMASS, a Nanoveu subsidiary specializing in ultra-efficient edge AI semiconductor technology, today announced the release of ECS-Studio, the development suite for its ECS-DoT family of ultra-low-power edge AI systems-on-chip (SoCs). ECS-Studio brings the complete edge AI workflow (importing a trained model, porting it to ECS-DoT, and building, flashing and debugging on real hardware) into a single workspace that installs in one step on Windows, macOS and Linux, with no manual toolchain setup.The first weeks with a new processor are too often spent on plumbing rather than the product: assembling a compiler, SDK and debugger, then working out how to fit a neural network trained on a workstation onto a device with a fraction of the memory. ECS-Studio removes that work. Developers import a model trained in TensorFlow Lite, PyTorch or ONNX, and ECS-Studio takes it the rest of the way to a working application on ECS-DoT-22.ECS-Studio brings four tools together in one suite, with three available today and ECS-Profiler coming soon:. ECS-Studio IDE: the workspace. A Visual Studio Code-based IDE with the ECS-DoT SDK, RISC-V toolchain and sensor driver libraries built in. A Toolchain Manager installs and verifies every component on first launch, new projects come pre-configured for the selected ECS-DoT board, and build, upload, monitor and debug are one click away, with full hardware debugging on ECS-DoT silicon and a live serial plotter.. ECS-Compiler: model porting. Quantizes models to 8-bit integer (INT8), shows layer by layer whether each operation will run on ECS-DoT's deep-learning accelerators or its RISC-V core and whether the model fits in on-chip memory, then generates a ready-to-use inference library with a single inference call, an example application and a latency benchmark. Operations the accelerators don't handle run on the RISC-V core in the same firmware image, so models don't have to fit a narrow template to deploy.. ECS-Profiler: performance insight (coming soon). Coming soon as an update to ECS-Studio, ECS-Profiler will measure inference latency and memory use on ECS-DoT hardware and visualize the results, so engineers can compare model versions and tune before they commit to one.. ECS-Model Zoo: pre-ported models. Audio, vision and time-series models already ported to ECS-DoT, including keyword spotting, that developers can run as-is to validate ECS-DoT performance on their own bench, or use as the starting point for their own models.ECS-Studio, including ECS-Compiler and ECS-Model Zoo, is available now to registered developers through the EMASS developer portal, and ECS-Profiler will follow soon as an update. Paired with the ECS-DoT-22 evaluation board (ECS-DoT-22-EVB), available from DigiKey, ECS-Studio gives engineers a complete, self-serve path from ordering a board to running their own AI model on ECS-DoT-22.“Our customers' engineering teams want to see how ECS-DoT-22 performs with their own sensors and their own models before they commit to a design,” said Scott Smyser, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at EMASS.“ECS-Studio lets them find that out quickly, without waiting on us to port a model for them. Together with our evaluation board on DigiKey, any engineer can now go from ordering a board to running their own AI model on ECS-DoT-22, and that shortens the path from evaluation to design-in.”To learn more and register to download ECS-Studio, visit nanoveu/emass/products/ecs-studio.About EMASSEMASS, a subsidiary of Nanoveu Ltd (ASX: NVU), is an advanced semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low-power AI system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for edge computing. The company's flagship ECS-DoT chip delivers high-performance AI processing for vision, audio, and sensor data directly on-device, maximizing energy efficiency through its RISC-V architecture and non-volatile memory technologies. This always-on intelligence solution is optimized for power- and space-constrained applications including drones, wearables, healthcare devices and industrial IoT systems. For more information, visit nanoveu/emass.About NanoveuNanoveu is a listed company advancing human-machine experiences at the edge through a portfolio that spans ultra-low-power AI and glasses-free 3D technologies. Its subsidiary EMASS designs advanced system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that deliver efficient, scalable on-device AI for smart devices, IoT applications and 3D content transformation, enhancing Nanoveu's reach across rapidly growing AI, edge computing and 3D content markets. EyeFly3DTM is Nanoveu's end-to-end platform for glasses-free 3D, uniting proprietary screen technology with sophisticated content processing software and, now, EMASS's ultra-low-power SoC to bring immersive 3D to a wide range of devices and industries. The Company also develops and markets an advanced range of self-disinfecting and hydrophobic films and coatings under the NanoshieldTM brand, designed for applications including large-scale CSP and photovoltaic solar installations. Together, Nanoveu's businesses deliver practical innovation that makes devices smarter, environments safer and experiences more immersive.

Aaron Chong

Embedded A.I. Systems Pte. Ltd.

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EMASS Launches ECS-Studio Development Suite for ECS-DoT Edge AI News Provided By Embedded A.I. Systems Pte. Ltd. November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, Telecommunications



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