MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CLEVELAND, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Soul Healing Canine, a personalized dog training business serving Cleveland and the surrounding areas, is proud to announce their 2026 Best of Tennessee Award. Led by owner Anny Deen, the company helps families build calm, confident relationships with their dogs through training plans designed around real households, real schedules, and real life. The recognition reflects the trust local families have placed in that approach.Every training journey at Soul Healing Canine begins with an in-home private session, typically one to two hours long, where Anny observes a dog's behavior in its everyday environment and learns the rhythm of the household. From there, she develops a custom training path that blends energy-based communication with clear structure. The company's most popular offering is Soul Healing Days, a monthly subscription program in which dogs are picked up, spend the day working on training and socialization, and are returned home at the end of the day. Soul Healing Canine also offers Board and Train programs hosted inside Anny's own home, along with private lessons for hands-on families.Beyond obedience, the company's mission centers on connection. Anny draws on her own experience raising children and a household of dogs to create solutions that work for busy families, from homes with toddlers to homes with teens. Her philosophy holds that training is a two-way street, with growth happening on both ends of the leash. That belief is captured in the company's guiding words: "Training souls. Guiding families. Embracing the journey.""This award belongs to every family who trusted me with their dog and was willing to do the work alongside me," said Anny Deen, owner of Soul Healing Canine. "Watching a dog and its people finally find their calm together is the best part of what I do, and I'm grateful to keep doing it for this community."Looking ahead, Soul Healing Canine plans to continue expanding its Soul Healing Days program and welcoming new families into its training community across Cleveland and the surrounding areas. With the 2026 Best of Tennessee Award as a milestone, the company remains focused on helping dogs and their families build trust, structure, and lasting peace at home.For more information, click here.

Soul Healing Canine

Soul Healing Canine

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Soul Healing Canine Named 2026 Best of Tennessee Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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