The "I" in F&I finally gets a dealer solution that actually works. Live in minutes, with no insurance agents in the store, no training, and no selling.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider of F&I products and dealer solutions, and its flagship franchise dealer brand, EasyCare, today announced a partnership with AutoComplete, Inc. to bring automated insurance reporting and shopping to EasyCare's dealer network across the United States.For more than 40 years, EasyCare has built the F&I menu - the service contracts, warranties, and protection products trusted by thousands of dealers. But one line has always been missing: insurance, the "I" in F&I. Not because dealers didn't want it, but because no solution ever fit the store. Most prior attempts were too complex - they needed licensed agents, salespeople to sell it, and process changes no dealer wanted.AutoComplete is the first insurance solution built to work inside the F&I office - and its ease of implementation is what sets it apart. It goes live in minutes. No agents in the store, no salesperson training, no scripts, nothing to sell. It runs on its own, 100% automated, at no cost to the dealer.Once live, AutoComplete reports a customer's insurance coverage - replacing a manual process of phone calls and photos, and helping flag fraudulent proof of insurance. It then shows the car buyer a like-for-like quote on the new vehicle; buyers who switch save an average of $1,130 a year, according to AutoComplete, so affordability is handled before the purchase. No forms for the customer. No new steps for the store. And a new insurance profit stream for the dealer."Our job is to bring dealers the best F&I products in the business," said Mark Cortez, Chief Revenue Officer for APCO Holdings. "Insurance has always been the hardest one to solve - every option was too complex to actually put in a store. AutoComplete is the first that dealers can turn on instantly, with no agents and no selling. It finally makes the 'I' in F&I real.""For years, insurance was the one product dealers couldn't add to the menu, no matter how much sense it made," said Ahmed Khaishgi, Co-CEO of AutoComplete. "We built AutoComplete so a dealer can be live in minutes with nothing to sell. Partnering with EasyCare brings that to thousands of dealers who already trust them for F&I."AutoComplete operates across more than 2,000 rooftops nationwide, including eight of the 10 largest dealer groups in the country and more than 60 dealerships on the Automotive News Top 150.The program is now available to EasyCare dealers. Interested dealers can contact their EasyCare representative or visit easycare/autocomplete.About AutoCompleteAutoComplete is a licensed insurance agency appointed with more than 20 of the country's top carriers - including Progressive, GEICO, Liberty Mutual and Travelers - and quotes and binds coverage on the customer's behalf. Founded in San Francisco in 2021, AutoComplete's investors include Bain Capital Ventures, FM Capital and a group of strategic dealership investors.About APCO HoldingsSince 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider of F&I products and dealership solutions for the automotive industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding customer needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading automotive industry organizations in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, Crystal Fusion, and other brands along with private labels through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specializes in consulting with and servicing the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports markets. APCO Holdings brands have protected over 28 million customers and paid over $4.5 billion in claims. For more information, visit apcoholdings.

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APCO Holdings and AutoComplete Partner to Bring Dealers a Turnkey Insurance Solution News Provided By APCO Holdings, LLC. November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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