Aaron Chavez with his golden dragon

The Brin and Melly universe expands with new friends, ancient mysteries, and a legendary dragon inspired by real chainsaw carvings.

- Aaron ChavezSPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Washington State school superintendent, children's book author, and chainsaw artist Aaron Daniel Chavez announces the paperback release of "Brin and Melly: The Secret Cave" alongside the surprise launch of Book 3, "The Guardian of the Hidden Valley", in Kindle and paperback editions.The announcement follows the original "Brin and Melly" book reaching #1 on Amazon's New Release chart in Children's Bear Books.From Chainsaw Carvings to Children's StoriesThe series began while Chavez was working in Canadian international schools' in Guangzhou, China. After learning about his passion for chainsaw carving, the school's parents gifted him several logs. He carved one of them into a grizzly bear with a small owl nestled into its body and another into a Chinese golden dragon, imagining their personalities, friendship, and adventures as he carved.After returning to the United States, Chavez began writing after welcoming his granddaughter, Melody, into the family. Affectionately nicknamed "Melly," she inspired the owl's name, creating a deeper personal connection to the original carving."In the carving world, great carvings tell stories. After my granddaughter was born, Brin and Melly were two characters whose story I had to bring to life," Chavez said.New Friends, Ancient Mysteries, and a DragonIn "The Secret Cave", Brin and Melly meet Ari, a clever raven who helps them unlock a mysterious door hidden behind a Pacific Northwest waterfall. Ari was inspired by a raven carving Chavez created for Commander Erik Dippold and the U.S. Navy's World Famous Black Ravens.In "The Guardian of the Hidden Valley", the friends enter an enchanted world of ancient carvings, forgotten legends, and a wise Guardian Bear. Their journey introduces the mysteries of Dragon Mountain and an ancient dragon inspired by the dragon Chavez carved while in China."I'm especially excited to introduce the dragon in Book 3," Chavez said. "First Brin and Melly, then Ari the Raven, and now the dragon. Each carving has its own history, and now they're becoming part of a much bigger adventure.Chavez plans to reveal the dragon's name in Book 4, "Dragon Mountain", giving young readers another mystery to anticipate.The Right People at the Right TimeThe series reflects a philosophy Chavez has carried throughout his educational career and life."I've always believed that the right people and opportunities come into our lives for a reason and at just the right time," Chavez said. "Brin and Melly remind us that friendship isn't about being alike. It's about understanding, accepting, and supporting one another."Brin, a lonely grizzly bear, finds friendship with Melly, a curious and sassy owl. When they face a mystery they cannot solve alone, Ari arrives with the knowledge they need. Together, they demonstrate how courage, curiosity, and family stories become stronger when shared.Inspiring a Love of ReadingWritten for children ages 4 to 8, the series combines humor, mystery, and adventure with lessons about kindness, courage, friendship, and belonging.With more than 25 years of experience in education, Chavez hopes the books will inspire children to develop a love of reading early in life."My hope is that Brin and Melly become the books parents and teachers reach for when they want to get their children and students excited about reading," Chavez said. "I want kids to fall in love with the story and characters, like I did with the Shannara series when I was young - always looking forward to the next adventure, and discovering that reading can take them anywhere."Chavez also offers free Social Emotional Learning (SEL) activities and short animated adventures for families and elementary classrooms at .About the AuthorAaron Daniel Chavez is a Washington state school superintendent, children's book author, and chainsaw artist with more than 25 years of educational experience in the United States and China. Chavez brings his carvings to life through his stories celebrating adventure, friendship, courage, and imagination.Release InformationBook 2: The Secret CaveKindle: October 29, 2026 Paperback: November 18th, 2026Book 3: The Guardian of the Hidden ValleyKindle & Paperback: November 18th, 2026

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Washington School Superintendent Turns Chainsaw Carvings Into Children's Book Series, Announces Two New Releases News Provided By AC Enterprises November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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