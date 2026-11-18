MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- River Landing Shops & Residences, a waterfront shopping, dining, and residential destination along the Miami River, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. The property has become one of Miami's most distinctive gathering spots, combining retail, dining, wellness, and riverfront living in a single open-air setting minutes from Downtown.What sets River Landing apart is the range of experiences available in one waterfront setting. Its restaurant row includes riverfront dining at Elia on the River and Tanuki along the public Miami Riverwalk, alongside fast-casual options such as Ficelle Boulangerie and Pâtisserie, Chick-fil-A, Carrot Express, Lime Mexican, and P.Pole Pizza. National retailers including Publix, T.J. Maxx, Old Navy, Ulta Beauty, and Hobby Lobby anchor the shopping lineup, joined by local businesses like Midway Sports and Miami Optical Boutique, while Planet Fitness, Posh Life Pilates, and CKO Boxing round out a full health and wellness offering.Beyond shopping and dining, River Landing offers stylish residences and modern office space that bring work, life, and leisure into a single riverfront community. The property is designed for easy access, with free parking for the first two hours and a marina where boaters can dock directly at the riverfront and step ashore to shop or dine, reinforcing its role as one of Miami's most accessible waterfront destinations."Being named a Best of Florida Award winner reflects what our community has built together along the river," said Andrew Hellinger, developer behind River Landing. "We wanted to create a place where people could shop, dine, work, and live without ever leaving the water, and this recognition tells us that vision continues to resonate with Miami."Looking ahead, River Landing plans to continue expanding its retail, dining, and residential offerings along the Miami River. As the property carries its 2026 Best of Florida Award forward, it remains committed to its identity as "Miami's Favorite Place to Shop, Dine, Work and Live on the Water."For more information, click here.

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River Landing Shops & Residences Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 18, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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