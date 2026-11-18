

EQS Newswire / 18/11/2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2026 – The 10th anniversary edition of Hong Kong Maritime Week (HKMW) (November 15 - 21) has gathered more than 18,000 policymakers, industry leaders, business decision-makers and experts from around the world to explore the latest development opportunities and challenges for the global maritime industry.

HKMW comprises over 60 online and offline events, including high-level conferences and seminars, organised by more than 80 local, Chinese Mainland and overseas maritime organisations. Priority topics include green transition, high value-added services, smart port and international co-operation.







Speaking at the opening ceremony (November 16), John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said that the international maritime industry is undergoing an unprecedented period of transformation.

"This year's theme, 'Trusted Resilience Powering Global Maritime Trade', reflects the pivotal juncture we find ourselves at today. International shipowners and shipping enterprises are navigating daunting headwinds, powered by complex geopolitical shifts, supply chain fragmentation and heightened market volatility. Such testing waters demand steady hands and decisive leadership," Mr Lee said.

"In times of complexity, we look for certainty. Under the enduring principle of 'one country, two systems', Hong Kong stands proudly as the international shipping community's 'safe harbour'."

Mr Lee also announced the formation of the Task Group on the Development of the Green Maritime Fuel Trading Platform. This, he said, would bring together leading industry experts to advise on strategic direction, infrastructure set-up and market-tailored operating rules.

During the opening ceremony, a series of important deliverables were announced, underscoring Hong Kong's crucial dual role as a "super connector" and "super value-adder" linking China with the rest of the world. The deliverables include:



Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hainan Yangpu Port to establish a partner port relationship for strengthening co-operation in the port and maritime sectors between Hainan and Hong Kong;

Signing an MOU with Zhanjiang, Guangdong, to jointly establish Hong Kong's first Green Energy Corridor;

Signing an MOU with the Port of Piraeus in Greece to jointly establish Hong Kong's first Green Shipping Corridor and a partner port relationship; and Officially issuing the first protection and indemnity insurance policy of the Hong Kong Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association. HKSAR's Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mable Chan, said these achievements fully leverage Hong Kong's unique advantages of connecting the Chinese Mainland and the world, yielding fruitful results.

"Our ecosystem thrives on the rule of law under a trusted common law system, a simple and competitive tax regime, and a world-class cluster of high value-added maritime services supported by top-tier bilingual talent. Hong Kong is the vital 'super connector' and 'super value-adder' between the Chinese Mainland and global markets," Ms Chan said.

Addressing the Hong Kong Global Maritime Trade Summit (November 16), HKASR's Financial Secretary, Paul Chan, identified three trends for the maritime industry, namely, regionalisation of trade; green transition; and artificial intelligence (AI).

"On technology and AI, Hong Kong is tackling the issue at its core constraint: data. Close to 10,000 enterprises have registered with the Port Community System (PCS) since its rollout in January. Some have begun to secure trade finance on the strength of the PCS's cargo-flow data," Mr Chan said. "Under Project CargoX, led by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, 21 banks are testing a faster way to verify trade transactions. Instead of relying on paper documents, they use data shared on a common digital platform, with the data owner's consent."

During the two-day (November 16 - 17) Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference, a flagship event of HKMW, various important achievements were announced in relation to maritime and logistics that materialise green transformation and the connection of logistics networks.

These included the signing of three MOUs and the launch of a co-operation initiative, involving the promotion of the development of local sustainable aviation fuel blending facilities, fostering collaboration on green maritime fuels and related certification standards, expanding Hong Kong's partner port network and establishing a Vietnam-Guangxi-Hong Kong land-air super logistics corridor.

The Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), the world's largest direct-membership organisation for shipping, is participating in HKMW for the first time. In partnership with the International Organization for Mediation, BIMCO staged a dedicated seminar (November 18) addressing contractual developments in the era of green energy transition and maritime decarbonisation.

Hashtag: #HongKong #BrandHongKong #Maritime #Trade

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



News Source: Information Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government

18/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

