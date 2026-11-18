MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, on Wednesday, demanded that the state government release a white paper detailing the total fees paid to four-time Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee and his lawyer family members for representing the state during the previous Mamata Banerjee administration.

Kalyan Banerjee, a senior advocate, is currently a prominent face of the Trinamool Congress faction led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

During the last government, Kalyan Banerjee and members of his family engaged in the legal profession and represented the West Bengal government in nearly all major litigation before the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court.

In a formal letter addressed to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday, Akhruzzaman, the Democratic Trinamool Congress MLA from Raghunathganj in Murshidabad district and Chief Whip of the faction's legislative party, accused the previous government of“fostering nepotism” and“squandering” public funds by unilaterally engaging Kalyan Banerjee and his relatives as state counsels.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Akhruzzaman alleged that various state departments and government undertakings had been pressured by the top echelons of the previous administration to hire Kalyan Banerjee and his family members.

"The orders came directly from the highest level of the administration. The ministers of various departments of the state government felt helpless in this matter. Probably, that is why after the regime change in West Bengal, the Lok Sabha member and his family members are not representing the state government in any case," Akhruzzaman said.

He further contended that the public has a right to know whether the senior advocate and his relatives were paid higher fees by the exchequer than what they charged private clients in various courts.

Directly accusing former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of endorsing the arrangement during her tenure, Akhruzzaman added, "In the white paper, the state government should also give the details of the verdicts in the cases where Kalyan Banerjee or his family members represented the state government as counsels."