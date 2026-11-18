MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Tata Motors has entered into a partnership with Ghassan Aboud Automotive, through its subsidiary Grand Auto & Machinery Co. (GAMCO), to distribute its commercial vehicles in Syria, marking the Indian automaker's entry into the country's transportation and logistics market, it was announced on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, Tata Motors will introduce its full range of commercial vehicles in Syria, spanning cargo vehicles from sub-1-tonne pickups to 60-tonne heavy trucks, as well as mass mobility solutions with seating capacities ranging from nine to 71 passengers.

The vehicles will be backed by a nationwide sales and service network established through GAMCO.

Announcing the partnership, Asif Shamim, Head of International Business for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said the collaboration would help bring the company's advanced mobility solutions to Syrian customers and support the country's transportation needs.

"We are pleased to partner with Ghassan Aboud Automotive and GAMCO as we introduce our advanced mobility solutions in Syria. The company brings deep industry expertise, a strong customer-first approach and an established footprint in the region," he stated.

"With road transport serving as the backbone of Syria's freight movement, we are confident that our wide range of Tata Motors' dependable commercial vehicles will find strong response in the country. Tata Motors' portfolio is globally recognised for delivering high productivity, robust performance and low total cost of ownership, backed by comprehensive sales and aftermarket support," Shamim noted.

Saud Abbasi, CEO of Emerging Markets at Ghassan Aboud Holding, said the company was pleased to add the globally recognised automotive brand to its growing portfolio in Syria.

He said Tata Motors' commercial vehicles are aligned with the requirements of the Syrian market and can provide reliable and practical transportation solutions across multiple industries.

Abbasi added that the company has high expectations from the brand and looks forward to building a long-term partnership that benefits customers, business partners and the wider Syrian economy.

"We have high expectations for the brand and its potential in Syria and look forward to building a successful partnership that creates long-term value for our customers and partners while contributing to the country's development," he mentioned.

The agreement forms part of Tata Motors' broader international expansion strategy.

The company currently has a presence in more than 50 countries across regions including Africa, the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia, South America and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).