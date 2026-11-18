MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Top police brass, Central counter-terror agencies, and domain experts from across the country will converge in the national capital on Thursday for a two-day 'Anti-Terror Conference' centered on the theme of 'Cross-Border Terrorism', marking a sustained push to strengthen India's collective security response.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will inaugurate the high-level gathering on Thursday, advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of 'Zero Tolerance' against terrorism.

Organised annually by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, the conference has steadily evolved into a premier platform for operational forces and specialists in law, forensics, and technology to jointly examine pressing threats to national security.

This year's edition places a sharp focus on operationalising a 'Whole of Government' approach.

By building both formal and informal coordination channels among stakeholders, the deliberations aim to foster concerted action against terror networks and contribute substantive inputs toward shaping future policy.

During the sessions, investigators and security strategists will tackle complex operational hurdles, including obtaining evidence from foreign jurisdictions and leveraging digital forensics and data analytics in counter-terror probes.

Discussions will also address tools, techniques, and case experiences for disrupting terror financing networks, alongside strategies to counter radicalisation, espionage, and emerging hybrid threats while strengthening institutional capacities for future security challenges.

A major highlight of this year's agenda is a dedicated capacity-building training programme for state police personnel and practising professionals.

The training is designed to equip participants to apply the new criminal laws in terror investigations, manage trials effectively, and integrate digital evidence into prosecution strategies.

It will further cover special investigative provisions, witness protection frameworks, methods to counter common defence challenges, and recent government initiatives aimed at improving prosecution outcomes.

With senior police officers from states and Union Territories joining officials from Central counter-terror departments and technical experts, the two-day conclave will enable law enforcement agencies to share field experiences, highlight best practices, and draw actionable lessons from past terror investigations.