Critical “Java4Shell” Flaw Triggers Urgent Patch Alert in 3 Nations
(MENAFN) Cybersecurity agencies in the United States, Canada and South Korea are warning organizations to patch a critical flaw in Java immediately. The platform underpins business, government and banking systems around the world.
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which defends federal networks and critical infrastructure from cyberthreats, sounded the alarm Tuesday in an advisory co-authored with Canada’s national cybersecurity center.
The bug, nicknamed “Java4Shell” and tracked as CVE-2026-114938, sits in a Java component that handles encoded data. By sending specially crafted data, attackers could crash vulnerable applications or, in some cases, execute malicious code remotely with no authentication required.
Only certain newer Java versions running on Intel and AMD processors with specific hardware features are affected. But because Java is so widely deployed, the flaw could expose a wide range of software applications.
California-based security firm Calif disclosed the vulnerability Tuesday. The company said it had demonstrated attacks on several widely used enterprise tools, including Jira, Confluence and Jenkins, in their default configurations.
Oracle, the US technology company behind Java, issued fixes the same day in its scheduled November security update, which addresses 11 vulnerabilities in Oracle Java SE.
CISA told organizations to locate vulnerable Java installations, patch internet-facing systems first and put temporary safeguards in place wherever immediate updates are not possible.
On Wednesday, South Korea’s Science Ministry advised companies to carry out emergency security inspections and install the required updates, Yonhap news agency reported.
South Korea faces heightened risk. Java accounted for more than 71% of government information system programs as of the end of 2025, according to government figures cited by Yonhap.
Canada’s cybersecurity center said Tuesday it had no knowledge of active exploitation of the flaw, but cautioned that the situation could change rapidly.
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which defends federal networks and critical infrastructure from cyberthreats, sounded the alarm Tuesday in an advisory co-authored with Canada’s national cybersecurity center.
The bug, nicknamed “Java4Shell” and tracked as CVE-2026-114938, sits in a Java component that handles encoded data. By sending specially crafted data, attackers could crash vulnerable applications or, in some cases, execute malicious code remotely with no authentication required.
Only certain newer Java versions running on Intel and AMD processors with specific hardware features are affected. But because Java is so widely deployed, the flaw could expose a wide range of software applications.
California-based security firm Calif disclosed the vulnerability Tuesday. The company said it had demonstrated attacks on several widely used enterprise tools, including Jira, Confluence and Jenkins, in their default configurations.
Oracle, the US technology company behind Java, issued fixes the same day in its scheduled November security update, which addresses 11 vulnerabilities in Oracle Java SE.
CISA told organizations to locate vulnerable Java installations, patch internet-facing systems first and put temporary safeguards in place wherever immediate updates are not possible.
On Wednesday, South Korea’s Science Ministry advised companies to carry out emergency security inspections and install the required updates, Yonhap news agency reported.
South Korea faces heightened risk. Java accounted for more than 71% of government information system programs as of the end of 2025, according to government figures cited by Yonhap.
Canada’s cybersecurity center said Tuesday it had no knowledge of active exploitation of the flaw, but cautioned that the situation could change rapidly.
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