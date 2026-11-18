Ghent Challenges Egged-Owned Bus Operator Over Rights Record
(MENAFN) The Belgian city of Ghent has asked the Flemish government to investigate the human rights record of an Israeli transport group whose Dutch subsidiary is due to run a new cross-border bus line, public broadcaster VRT reported Wednesday.
The planned direct service between Ghent and Terneuzen in the Netherlands has been awarded to Dutch operator EBS, a subsidiary of Israel’s Egged Transportation.
City officials say Egged is “actively involved in human rights violations”. They have urged the Flemish government to scrutinize the company’s operations and its ties to the planned route.
Egged runs bus lines linking Israel with settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. It also appears in a United Nations database of businesses involved in activities tied to Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory.
The Dutch government confirmed in 2025 replies to parliamentary questions that Egged owns EBS and is listed in the UN database. It said it discourages economic ties with companies operating in Israeli settlements in the occupied territories. It acknowledged, however, that it has no information on financial flows between EBS and its parent company.
The new line is meant to give Ghent and Terneuzen a direct public transport link.
The planned direct service between Ghent and Terneuzen in the Netherlands has been awarded to Dutch operator EBS, a subsidiary of Israel’s Egged Transportation.
City officials say Egged is “actively involved in human rights violations”. They have urged the Flemish government to scrutinize the company’s operations and its ties to the planned route.
Egged runs bus lines linking Israel with settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. It also appears in a United Nations database of businesses involved in activities tied to Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory.
The Dutch government confirmed in 2025 replies to parliamentary questions that Egged owns EBS and is listed in the UN database. It said it discourages economic ties with companies operating in Israeli settlements in the occupied territories. It acknowledged, however, that it has no information on financial flows between EBS and its parent company.
The new line is meant to give Ghent and Terneuzen a direct public transport link.
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