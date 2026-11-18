Putin-Trump Talks Possible Tonight; Xi Trilateral Set for Thursday
(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump could sit down for a bilateral meeting as early as Wednesday evening, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
Speaking to Russian news outlet Vesti in Shenzhen, Ushakov said the encounter could happen at the gala dinner of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
“It has been decided that they will meet -- perhaps as early as this evening, during the gala dinner, provided all the leaders are in attendance,” Ushakov told Vesti.
Putin landed in the southern Chinese city late Tuesday for a two-day stay at the summit. Trump arrived Wednesday, a day after meeting the leaders of Japan, Australia and India in the Philippine capital Manila as part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).
The two presidents are due to meet again Thursday, Ushakov said, both during the summit’s plenary session and right after it. He said they would “certainly” meet then, and added that the pair could hold “several” meetings during their time in Shenzhen.
Ushakov also played down any question of format or setting.
“When the leaders meet, believe me, they will have a substantive conversation -- regardless of whether they are sitting in armchairs, on chairs, or on stools, or simply standing and looking each other in the eye,” Ushakov said.
He said both leaders have “a lot of issues” to discuss.
Beyond the bilateral talks, Putin and Trump are scheduled to take part in an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. The highly anticipated talks are expected to center on nuclear disarmament, the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and wider trade issues.
Speaking to Russian news outlet Vesti in Shenzhen, Ushakov said the encounter could happen at the gala dinner of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
“It has been decided that they will meet -- perhaps as early as this evening, during the gala dinner, provided all the leaders are in attendance,” Ushakov told Vesti.
Putin landed in the southern Chinese city late Tuesday for a two-day stay at the summit. Trump arrived Wednesday, a day after meeting the leaders of Japan, Australia and India in the Philippine capital Manila as part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).
The two presidents are due to meet again Thursday, Ushakov said, both during the summit’s plenary session and right after it. He said they would “certainly” meet then, and added that the pair could hold “several” meetings during their time in Shenzhen.
Ushakov also played down any question of format or setting.
“When the leaders meet, believe me, they will have a substantive conversation -- regardless of whether they are sitting in armchairs, on chairs, or on stools, or simply standing and looking each other in the eye,” Ushakov said.
He said both leaders have “a lot of issues” to discuss.
Beyond the bilateral talks, Putin and Trump are scheduled to take part in an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. The highly anticipated talks are expected to center on nuclear disarmament, the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran and wider trade issues.
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