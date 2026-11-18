Euro Area Inflation Climbs to Three-Year Peak as Energy Costs Surge
(MENAFN) Annual inflation across the euro area accelerated to 4% in October, reaching its highest level in three years, compared with 3.8% in September, according to final figures published by Eurostat on Wednesday.
The annual rate stood at 2.1% in October 2025, while prices increased by 0.5% on a monthly basis across the currency bloc.
Rising energy costs were the primary factor behind the acceleration. Annual energy inflation reached 21% in October, compared with 19% in September and 14.3% in August.
Energy accounted for 1.89 percentage points of the overall annual inflation rate, increasing from 1.72 percentage points a month earlier and representing almost half of the total figure.
The rise coincided with tighter supplies in wholesale energy markets and growing geopolitical uncertainty, which placed additional pressure on prices.
In its autumn economic projections, the European Commission reported that Brent crude traded above $100 per barrel during October, with prices at times surpassing the peaks recorded in late April.
The commission also indicated that the European benchmark TTF natural gas price averaged €85 per megawatt-hour during the month, compared with approximately €30 in late February. Prices ended October above €100 per megawatt-hour.
According to the commission, disruptions to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside damage to regional energy infrastructure, contributed to the market tensions.
The impact of more expensive energy was also becoming increasingly visible in consumer prices. Eurostat figures showed that fuel and lubricant costs for private transportation across the EU increased by 31.4% year on year in September, following gains of 23.8% in August and 16.9% in July.
Inflation Also Advances Across Non-Energy Sectors
Services made the largest contribution to euro area inflation after energy, adding 1.55 percentage points to the annual rate in October. Non-energy industrial goods accounted for another 0.30 points, while food, alcohol and tobacco contributed 0.29 points.
Annual services inflation increased slightly to 3.3% from 3.2% in September. The rate for food, alcohol and tobacco also advanced, reaching 1.5% compared with 1.3% previously.
Meanwhile, inflation in non-energy industrial goods rose to 1.2% from 1.1%.
Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, edged higher to 2.6% in October, up from 2.5% a month earlier.
Across the European Union as a whole, annual inflation similarly reached 4% in October, compared with 3.8% in September and 2.5% during the same month last year.
Sweden recorded the lowest annual inflation rate among EU members at 0.6%, followed by Czechia and Denmark, both at 2.1%. Romania registered the highest figure at 7%, while Lithuania reached 6.1% and Bulgaria recorded 5.9%.
Compared with September, annual inflation eased in nine EU member states, remained unchanged in two and increased in 16.
The annual rate stood at 2.1% in October 2025, while prices increased by 0.5% on a monthly basis across the currency bloc.
Rising energy costs were the primary factor behind the acceleration. Annual energy inflation reached 21% in October, compared with 19% in September and 14.3% in August.
Energy accounted for 1.89 percentage points of the overall annual inflation rate, increasing from 1.72 percentage points a month earlier and representing almost half of the total figure.
The rise coincided with tighter supplies in wholesale energy markets and growing geopolitical uncertainty, which placed additional pressure on prices.
In its autumn economic projections, the European Commission reported that Brent crude traded above $100 per barrel during October, with prices at times surpassing the peaks recorded in late April.
The commission also indicated that the European benchmark TTF natural gas price averaged €85 per megawatt-hour during the month, compared with approximately €30 in late February. Prices ended October above €100 per megawatt-hour.
According to the commission, disruptions to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside damage to regional energy infrastructure, contributed to the market tensions.
The impact of more expensive energy was also becoming increasingly visible in consumer prices. Eurostat figures showed that fuel and lubricant costs for private transportation across the EU increased by 31.4% year on year in September, following gains of 23.8% in August and 16.9% in July.
Inflation Also Advances Across Non-Energy Sectors
Services made the largest contribution to euro area inflation after energy, adding 1.55 percentage points to the annual rate in October. Non-energy industrial goods accounted for another 0.30 points, while food, alcohol and tobacco contributed 0.29 points.
Annual services inflation increased slightly to 3.3% from 3.2% in September. The rate for food, alcohol and tobacco also advanced, reaching 1.5% compared with 1.3% previously.
Meanwhile, inflation in non-energy industrial goods rose to 1.2% from 1.1%.
Core inflation, which excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, edged higher to 2.6% in October, up from 2.5% a month earlier.
Across the European Union as a whole, annual inflation similarly reached 4% in October, compared with 3.8% in September and 2.5% during the same month last year.
Sweden recorded the lowest annual inflation rate among EU members at 0.6%, followed by Czechia and Denmark, both at 2.1%. Romania registered the highest figure at 7%, while Lithuania reached 6.1% and Bulgaria recorded 5.9%.
Compared with September, annual inflation eased in nine EU member states, remained unchanged in two and increased in 16.
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