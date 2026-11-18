Thomas Markle Sr. Hit With Philippine Complaints Over 7,500 Images
(MENAFN) The Philippine National Police (PNP) has filed criminal complaints against Thomas Markle Sr., father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, accusing him of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials, the agency said Wednesday.
PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Allen Rae Co said the complaints cite violations of the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act, GMA News Online reported.
The Women and Children Protection Center’s Visayas Field Unit submitted the complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.
The complaints will now be evaluated, Co said, while investigators continue to examine digital devices seized in the probe.
“Additional evidence may be submitted in support of the criminal complaints already filed or may be utilized for filing of additional criminal complaints, if warranted,” Co said.
Markle, 82, spent roughly nine to 10 months in the Philippines starting in 2025.
According to the report, authorities recovered about 7,500 photographs and one video from devices linked to Markle. The material depicts underage boys and girls of Asian, Latina and European descent.
PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Allen Rae Co said the complaints cite violations of the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act, GMA News Online reported.
The Women and Children Protection Center’s Visayas Field Unit submitted the complaints to the Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.
The complaints will now be evaluated, Co said, while investigators continue to examine digital devices seized in the probe.
“Additional evidence may be submitted in support of the criminal complaints already filed or may be utilized for filing of additional criminal complaints, if warranted,” Co said.
Markle, 82, spent roughly nine to 10 months in the Philippines starting in 2025.
According to the report, authorities recovered about 7,500 photographs and one video from devices linked to Markle. The material depicts underage boys and girls of Asian, Latina and European descent.
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