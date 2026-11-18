EU Warns: Any Ukraine Peace Deal Needs Ironclad Security Guarantees
(MENAFN) Any deal to halt the war in Ukraine must be backed by binding security guarantees that keep Russia from rebuilding its forces and striking again, a senior EU official warned on Wednesday.
Kajsa Ollongren, Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, delivered the message at the third Schuman Security and Defense Forum in Brussels. She spoke on behalf of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
“Any agreement to end the war must come with an insurance policy,” Ollongren said.
She argued that Moscow’s track record leaves no room for trust in words alone.
“Russia’s historical record is a reminder to all of us that we cannot trust just a political declaration. It has to come with a guarantee,” she said.
Ollongren welcomed the renewed diplomatic push to end the fighting but insisted that any settlement include safeguards against further Russian aggression.
“We cannot say how and when Ukraine and Russia will make peace, but any deal must stop Russia from rearming and reattacking, because we don’t want to see the same happening again,” she said.
To make her case, she pointed to earlier agreements that failed to hold. Under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal in return for assurances on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
She also cited the Minsk agreements, noting that Russian forces resumed shelling Ukraine within hours of their signing. Moscow later seized thousands of square kilometers of territory beyond the cease-fire lines, she said.
Ollongren reaffirmed the EU’s firm backing for the International Criminal Court and for a special tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine. She also demanded accountability for breaches of international law, warning that countries that violate the principles of the UN Charter must face consequences.
Kajsa Ollongren, Secretary-General of the European External Action Service, delivered the message at the third Schuman Security and Defense Forum in Brussels. She spoke on behalf of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
“Any agreement to end the war must come with an insurance policy,” Ollongren said.
She argued that Moscow’s track record leaves no room for trust in words alone.
“Russia’s historical record is a reminder to all of us that we cannot trust just a political declaration. It has to come with a guarantee,” she said.
Ollongren welcomed the renewed diplomatic push to end the fighting but insisted that any settlement include safeguards against further Russian aggression.
“We cannot say how and when Ukraine and Russia will make peace, but any deal must stop Russia from rearming and reattacking, because we don’t want to see the same happening again,” she said.
To make her case, she pointed to earlier agreements that failed to hold. Under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine gave up its nuclear arsenal in return for assurances on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
She also cited the Minsk agreements, noting that Russian forces resumed shelling Ukraine within hours of their signing. Moscow later seized thousands of square kilometers of territory beyond the cease-fire lines, she said.
Ollongren reaffirmed the EU’s firm backing for the International Criminal Court and for a special tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine. She also demanded accountability for breaches of international law, warning that countries that violate the principles of the UN Charter must face consequences.
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