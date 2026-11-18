MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Clean Energy, signed between the governments of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, and Türkiye in Antalya on November 10, 2026, within the framework of COP31, will create additional opportunities for Azerbaijan to deliver electricity generated from renewable energy sources to the European market via Georgia and Türkiye, spokesperson for the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy, Kamal Hajiyev, told Trend.

According to him, this document elevates the cooperation, which began with a Memorandum of Understanding signed in Baku in April 2025, to the level of an intergovernmental agreement.

"This agreement opens another route for the transmission of electricity generated from renewable sources in Azerbaijan to the markets of Türkiye and the European Union, passing through the territories of Georgia and Türkiye. Alongside the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe corridor, this represents an additional avenue for our country to export green energy. The new route will facilitate the diversification of export destinations and the expansion of energy trade with Europe," said Hajiyev. The spokesperson also addressed the work to be undertaken regarding the integration of the electricity systems of the four countries.

He stated that the agreement envisages cooperation in the transmission and supply of electricity generated from clean energy sources, as well as the definition of necessary conditions for secure and uninterrupted transmission.

"Furthermore, the parties are working jointly to expand existing cross-border transmission infrastructure and develop new transmission lines. The document serves the development of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria green energy corridor, the strengthening of regional energy interconnections, and the diversification of transmission routes," he emphasized.

Hajiyev noted that linking the new energy corridor with Azerbaijan's existing renewable energy projects also holds significant promise.

According to him, large-scale projects for the construction of solar and wind power plants are currently being implemented in Azerbaijan in collaboration with international partners. The new corridor will enable the export of electricity generated from these projects to markets in Türkiye and Europe.

"This will create conditions for attracting new investments into the renewable energy sector, as well as for the construction of new solar and wind power plants. In doing so, Azerbaijan is becoming a leading green energy hub in the region and a 'green energy bridge' between the Caspian region and Europe. By expanding its role beyond that of a traditional energy exporter, our country gains the opportunity to also become a significant supplier of 'green electricity'," added Hajiyev.