MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has presented a roadmap for the digital transformation of Turkmenistan's judicial system for 2027-2032, outlining plans to introduce electronic court proceedings, modernize judicial administration and expand access to digital services, the UNDP office in Turkmenistan reported.

According to the report, an international UNDP expert presented the document to the leadership of Turkmenistan's Supreme Court and members of the working group. The roadmap was developed with support from UNDP international experts following a comprehensive assessment of the country's judicial system, including its legal framework, institutional arrangements, organizational processes and technical infrastructure.

The document identifies priority areas for developing digital infrastructure, improving court administration and strengthening the institutional and human resource capacities of judicial bodies.

“The document identifies priority areas for introducing modern digital technologies, improving judicial administration, streamlining the management of judicial processes and expanding citizens' access to justice through digital services,” the report says.

It also sets out approaches to introducing electronic court proceedings and streamlining judicial processes to improve the efficiency, transparency and accessibility of justice.

The roadmap was developed under a joint project between UNDP and the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan to support the digital modernization of the country's judicial system, the report noted.